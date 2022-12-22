Read full article on original website
Teresa Nunnery
2d ago
Sending prayers and condolences to the family and friends 💔 🙏🏻
Reply
11
Vinnie Mystery
2d ago
I remember her from a show wow gone too soon
Reply
2
Friendorfoe?
2d ago
Another miracle by the medical field of lies and fake dreams. It's only taken us two hundred Years and bilzillions of dollars to get here. Still setting bones like it's 1865. But they have greatly improved and streamlined their ability to get paid. If only that would reflect in patient satisfaction.
Reply(1)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomers
Related
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
Doctors warn of potential spike in flu, COVID-19, RSV cases after holidays
NEW YORK -- Hospitals across the country are overwhelmed by a spike in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, with nearly 80% of hospital beds in use.Medical experts are warning of a potential jump in cases across the Tri-State Area following the holidays."My husband is actually home right now with COVID," Danielle Chambers of Washington Heights.So for a third year now Chambers has to change her family's Christmas plans."Christmas is canceled for him and I will test with my daughter on Christmas Eve to make sure that we're safe to go to my parents," Chambers said.According to the Centers for Disease...
2 kids dead, 2 fighting for lives after SI house fire: FDNY
Three young children are dead and another is left fighting for his life after a fire tore through a Staten Island home early Friday.
Kirk Cameron wins fight to showcase faith-based book in libraries: This is 'what a little persistence can do'
Author Kirk Cameron celebrates libraries reversing course after denying the actor a space to host a story-hour for his new book 'As You Grow.'
Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding
A dangerous man suspected of killing an aspiring rapper is now behind bars after going on the run for almost a month. As reported by the Daily News a man named Osvaldo Marrero is now under arrest for allegedly ending the life of another man who had dreams of being a rapper. According to prosecutors, […] The post Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
How wokeness turned New York into Weed City
Wokeness turned New York City into Weed City as its half-baked weed legalization plan gets mayor to send law enforcement after illegal marijuana dealers.
5 People Injured and Nearly 700 Passengers Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out on Staten Island Ferry
Five people were injured after a ferry carrying 667 passengers had a fire in its engine room A massive water rescue operation was launched Thursday night after a fire aboard a Staten Island Ferry. The New York City Fire Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that first responders were alerted to the Staten Island Ferry "regarding a fire in the mechanical room" at 5:18 p.m. local time. It added that the boat is now anchored after its 667 passengers evacuated and were put on other vessels that took them to the...
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
NBC New York
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NYC, LI as Historic Winter Storm Puts 200 Million on Alert
A monstrous winter storm jeopardizing holiday travel across America ratcheted up in intensity Friday, flooding parts of New York and New Jersey, tearing down trees in Connecticut and paralyzing swaths of the country at the worst time. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Big Apple ahead...
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
Kirk Cameron to appear at two public libraries even as residents call his agenda 'ugly' and 'unwelcome'
Actor-writer Kirk Cameron will be holding a story-hour program for his new children's book at two public libraries soon, but some residents say his agenda is "ugly" and "unwelcome."
JESSE WATTERS: The neighborhood for Watters' world is no longer safe
Fox News host Jesse Watters provides insight into the break in at Robert De Niro's rented townhouse in Manhattan on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
fox5ny.com
Arrest made after woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter
NEW YORK - An arrest has been made after a woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says. Police say Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested late Tuesday night and charged...
3 Long Island teenagers killed in Holtsville crash: SCPD
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three Long Island teens were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night in Holtsville, according to authorities. The 2009 Infiniti G37 left the road and crashed into a wooded area near Division Street in Holtsville around 9:45 p.m., police said. First responders pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle — the […]
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
New York man charged with alleged murder of his mother at her East Brunswick residence
EAST BRUNSWICK – A New York man has been charged with allegedly killing his mother at her Cozzens Court residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department. At approximately 11:09 a.m. on Dec. 22, authorities received a 911 call...
Michigan parents hit New York City streets to track down son missing for 3 months
The parents of a man who disappeared from Midtown three months ago are in New York City hoping to find their son.
5 unlikely US cities that struggled with rising violent crime in 2022
Fox News Digital examined the statistics of violent crime in five mid-sized U.S. cities that do not make headlines as often as major metropolitan areas such as Chicago and New York.
Cancer Misdiagnosed As COVID For NJ Nursing Student Who Finished School From Hospital Bed
Angela Meister was weeks away from finishing nursing school when she woke up with flu-like symptoms one day in late October. The 29-year-old Bergenfield resident was achey and had a fever, but wanted to push through and finally finish the 16-month accelerated nursing program she started. Her symptoms came and went, and she figured that was because she wasn't letting herself rest.
Four arrested for selling magic mushrooms, psychedelic drugs at NYC shops
Four people were nabbed this week for selling magic mushrooms and other psychedelic candies from Manhattan shops, prosecutors said Thursday. Community complaints about the East Village sellers sparked an investigation that began early last month and involved undercover officers buying the illegal drugs from two stores, the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office said. Investigators found that psilocybin mushroom products were being stored and sold in a secret back area of the Come Back Daily CBD store on East 11th Street near Avenue A, prosecutors said. Customers would pass through a public section of the store and say a code phrase to a receptionist, before...
Fox News
909K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 21