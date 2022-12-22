ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

5 symbolic moments you may have missed from Zelenskyy's White House visit and historic address to Congress, from his green sweatshirt to quoting FDR

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZ483_0jqsz3DZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DH5DK_0jqsz3DZ00
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a historic address to Congress on Wednesday.
  • Zelenskyy made multiple comparisons to World War II and American history during the speech.
  • He also wore a green sweatshirt emblazoned with Ukraine's Coat of Arms, a gold trident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress at the Capitol on Wednesday in an impassioned speech during his first trip abroad since Russia's invasion in February.

After meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House earlier in the day, Zelenskyy was met with rousing applause by members of the House and Senate from both parties.

"Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking," he said , using his speech to thank the US for its support throughout the war.

There were also a few symbolic aspects to Zelenskyy's visit, as well as similarities to historic events.

Zelenskyy's sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNsRk_0jqsz3DZ00
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) applaud, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded, Zelensky met with U.S. President Joe Biden and outlined Ukraine's request for continued military aid.

Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images

Zelenskyy wore an army-green crewneck sweatshirt as shook hands with Biden at the White House and spoke to a room full of lawmakers in collared shirts and suits at the Capitol. The sweatshirt was also embossed with the Coat of Arms of Ukraine , which is a gold trident.

Zelenskyy's sweatshirt, paired with cargo pants and boots, stood in stark contrast to the suit that would usually be expected on such a visit. But the outfit, which was similar to what Zelenskyy has often worn during his addresses over the past 10 months , served as a reminder that Ukraine is still very much at war. He told FT reporter Christopher Miller that he will go back to wearing a suit when the war is over. (Insider's Azmi Haroun broke down the importance of the sweatshirt .)

It also resembled the green t-shirt Zelenskyy was wearing during his first address from a bunker in Kyiv and continued to wear during his nightly addresses and virtual meetings with lawmakers around the world.

A pre-Christmas visit, just like Churchill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZZ9l_0jqsz3DZ00
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill addresses Congress in the Senate Chamber, December 26, 1941.

Library of Congress

Zelenskyy's visit just before Christmas was reminiscent of another war-time leader. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived at the White House on December 22, 1941, after ten days at sea crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Churchill planned the trip, which came weeks after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and the US entered World War II, to discuss strategy with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Churchill also sported a notable outfit during his visit to the White House . The prime minister wore a siren suit, which was essentially a military-style onesie of his own creation. The main purpose of the suit was so Churchill could easily put it on in the event of an air raid, according to the Science Museum in London.

Quoting FDR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1Y2I_0jqsz3DZ00
President Franklin D. Roosevelt waves to the crowd.

AP

In his speech to Congress, Zelenskyy framed the war as not just one for Ukrainian independence, but for security and democracy around the world — the kind of existential threat that is reminiscent of Nazi Germany's spread across Europe.

Zelenskyy invited a direct comparison himself by invoking a famous quote from a speech delivered by Roosevelt one day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

"No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory," Roosevelt said.

After repeating the latter half of the quote, Zelenskyy added: "The Ukrainian people will win too, absolutely."

Gifting Congress a Ukrainian battle flag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mPhW_0jqsz3DZ00
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, react as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province, as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Towards the end of his speech, Zelenskyy presented House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a Ukrainian flag that had been signed by Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the frontline in Bakhmut. He said the flag was a gift from the soldiers, who asked him to deliver the flag to the halls of Congress, where decisions "can save millions of people."

"This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war. We stand, we fight, and we will win because we are united. Ukraine, America, and the entire free world," he said.

Pelosi also gifted Zelenskyy with a flag — an American flag that flew over the Capitol on Wednesday — in honor of his visit.

Comparison to the Battle of the Bulge and Battle of Saratoga

Zelenskyy again made a comparison to America's role in World War II, invoking the Battle of the Bulge .

"Just like the brave American soldiers, which held their lines and fought back Hitler's forces during the Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing the same to Putin's forces this Christmas," he said, prompting applause. "Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender."

He also invoked the US war for independence, citing the Revolutionary War's Battle of Saratoga when speaking about a small city in eastern Ukraine: "Just like the Battle of Saratoga, the fight for Bakhmut will change the tragic story of our war for independence and of freedom."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'

When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place. “Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.” Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while...
WASHINGTON, DC
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
OK! Magazine

Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House

It seems like President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris took some to get on the same page when they first began working together in January 2021. Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, reported on the two's dynamic, going on to reveal that Biden, 80, told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress." Whipple also reported on another time where Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was unhappy with his wife's policy portfolio, which focused on voting rights and migration at...
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Business Insider

Business Insider

789K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy