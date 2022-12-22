ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Santa pays a visit to Beeville Church

By Carlos Adamez
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
Santa Claus is getting ready for his big trek around the country. But before he takes off on that journey, he paid a visit to St. James Catholic Church in Beeville Wednesday.

The church held a Christmas Party. Some very special sponsors helped Santa hand out some free toys to kids. Candy and Fruit were also handed out. In all, 400 people were helped by the giveaway.

In addition to the toys, free haircuts were given out, and pizza was served for lunch.

