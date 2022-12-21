Lightning end road trip with loss to Red Wings

Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) deflects a shot during the first period of Wednesday's game in Detroit. The Red Wings won 7-4. [ CARLOS OSORIO | AP ]

DETROIT — In their two meetings with the Red Wings this season, the Lightning came to see a little of themselves in Detroit.

The Red Wings certainly have seen enough of the Lightning, as new head coach Derek Lalonde has sculpted his rebuild blueprint on what worked during his time as a Tampa Bay assistant on back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning teams.

So much so, that a lot of the early season film work he showed his Detroit players were clips of the Lightning.

“They’re very familiar to us,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before Wednesday’s game at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings clearly are no slouch, but they’re still trying to add the clutch element the Lightning possess. Even though the blueprint is there to copy, there are few teams that can put games away like Tampa Bay.

Wednesday, still stinging from a disappointing three-goal loss to rival Toronto the previous night, the Lightning found themselves in another battle with the Wings, starting the third period tied at 3.

Tampa Bay entered the night having won eight of 10 games when entering the final period tied, but Detroit pulled out the win with four third-period goals, handing the Lightning a 7-4 loss.

Tampa Bay has allowed four or more goals in back-to-back games after holding opponents to three or fewer in eight of the previous nine. The only other time was a 4-2 home loss to Detroit on Dec. 6.

Their season-high five-game win streak a thing of the past, the Lightning enter the holiday break with back-to-back losses against Atlantic Division foes. Their game scheduled for Friday in Buffalo was postponed to March 4 because of a severe winter storm impacting western New York.

The Red Wings took a 4-3 lead less than four minutes into the third period after Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott made a fatal mistake playing the puck behind the net. His errant backhand pass landed on the stick of Detroit center Joe Veleno, who found Elmer Soderblom in front of an open net.

Less than six minutes later, Dylan Larkin gained possession of the puck low in the left circle after a battle in the corner. His wrist shot beat Elliott shortside to give Detroit a 5-3 lead.

With Elliott pulled for an extra attacker Nikita Kucherov scored to bring the Lightning within a goal with 3:47 to play. But David Perron got it back just over a minute later with an empty-net goal. Michael Rasmussen added a second empty-netter with just over a minute remaining.

Tampa Bay struggled on the power play, going 0-for-4 with the man advantage, including a failed 5-on-3 in the first period.

The Lightning took control early, outshooting Detroit 11-0 in the first six minutes, including Brayden Point’s opening goal 89 seconds into the contest.

After Detroit defenseman Olli Maatta tied the score at 1, Lightning forward Alex Killorn drove to the net and put back a Nick Perbix rebound for a 2-1 lead with 1:22 left in the first.

The Red Wings evened the score in the final minute of the period as Elliott couldn’t get a bead on Rasmussen’s redirection of Ben Chiarot shot through two Detroit skaters screening him in front.

The first of Larkin’s two goals gave Detroit its first lead with 9:52 remaining in the second, but Ross Colton took advantage after Adam Erne whiffed on a pass in his own zone pouncing on the puck and beating Ville Husso to tie the game at 3 with 6:45 to play in the second.

• • •

