FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
JCPD: Woman arrested for alleged motor vehicle theft, other charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft among other charges on Friday. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kaylee Stout was arrested after officers observed her driving a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta that did not belong to her. The release states that […]
Investigation underway after father reportedly shot son in Grainger County
A release from the Grainger County Sheriff said at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 22, a man called saying he had shot his son. Once at the home on Indian Creed Road, the sheriff claims officers found a 41-year-old man in a bedroom dead "from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound."
wvlt.tv
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
TBI seeks public's help to find killer of elderly Greeneville woman, nephew
The house may be gone, but homicide investigators remember well the crimes committed inside the Cooter residence in Greeneville. Someone targeted Elizabeth Cooter, 78, and her nephew, Roger Aiken, in March 2014 inside the woman's West Main Street home. The killer also set the house on fire, perhaps to disguise what they'd done.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police investigating fatal Thursday morning crash
Kingsport police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday on West Stone Drive near Lewis Lane. A black 2021 Kia Sorrento sport utility vehicle, occupied by driver, Roxanne D. Sewell, 57, and passenger, Phyllis E. Rappleyea, 76, both of Kingsport, was westbound on West Stone Drive approaching Lewis Lane, according to a police press release.
wvlt.tv
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Police Department hosts Shop with a Cop
The town of Jonesborough’s Public Safety Department hosted Shop with a Cop this week for more than 200 children. Kids were served dinner and then went on a ‘shopping spree’ with a public safety officer. Each child got $150 to spend. Occasionally, the kids go over the...
KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
Kingsport Times-News
Two Gate City shooting suspects charged
GATE CITY — The Gate City Police Department has charged two people in connection with a shooting that left one person critically injured. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police says to treat non-working traffic lights as four-way stop
Washington County, Tennessee emergency officials say on Friday, due to extremely cold temperatures, Johnson City Police will not assist with traffic light outages. A release says police are not providing traffic control at non-working red lights, and drivers should treat downed lights as a four-way stop. Officials urge drivers to...
Kingsport Times-News
No injuries reported in Dale Street house fire
KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon. The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/16 – 12/20/22
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Michelle Margaret Simmers Of West Main Street Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/17/2022 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine, Failure To Appear On Felony Charges Was Issued A $40,000.00 Bond. Jeremy Brandon Huskins Of Bailey...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years
ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
supertalk929.com
Routine Traffic Stop And K-9 Mafia, Results In Seizure Of More Than 50 Grams Of pot
A 20 year old Johnson City woman is jailed after a routine traffic stop, and the assistance of K-9 Mafia found more than 50 grams of pot on her person. Aliyah M. Blakley was parked in a vehicle on Dry Creek Road with her lights off. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers conducted a welfare check on the occupants of the vehicle. Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana, and K-9 Mafia did an open air sniff of the vehicle and turned up 58 grams of pot along with a glass pipe, grinder, and bong. Blakley is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
KINGSPORT -- A Mount Carmel resident whose daughter has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville since Oct. 13 has finally brought her home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 10 months old, returned home late on Wednesday.
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
TBI revisits Greeneville cold case of murdered aunt, nephew
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An early-morning double homicide on West Main Street in 2014 shocked the Greeneville community and raised one question that has since remained a mystery: who is responsible? The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revisited the case nearly nine years later with the hopes that a tip can lead to a break […]
Johnson City man charged after ‘repeatedly’ kicking victim in face during alleged assault
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after an alleged assault at a home on Green Valley Drive. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the home around 2:25 a.m. due to reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, police found Johnny […]
GPD: Body found after car fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body was found in a burned car in Greeneville Tuesday night, according to the Greeneville Police Department. Greene County 911 received a call for a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church at 8:02 p.m., GPD said. The Greeneville Fire Department and GPD arrived at the...
Johnson City Press
Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond
UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
