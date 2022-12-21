Read full article on original website
impact89fm.org
Lansing business, The Record Lounge, is the only female-owned record store in Michigan
Lansing-born owner of The Record Lounge, Heather Frarey, started her business with a partner during the 2008 recession. Against all odds of the national financial crisis, Frarey became the only female record store owner in Michigan. Her partner later left the business, and though a few women in Michigan own record stores with their husbands, Frarey is the only woman doing it all on her own.
impact89fm.org
Stoddard Starbucks workers go on strike
Stoddard Starbucks workers went on strike the weekend of December 16th due to unfair working conditions. They could be seen outside the business holding signs in protest. Matthew Kain, 27, is the labor organizer for Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board Workers United. “What is happening here today is we...
