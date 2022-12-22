Read full article on original website
Union Bank Sells 5 Branch Sites, Including in Ocean Beach, for Almost $20M
Union Bank has sold five bank branches, most of them in San Diego County, for $19.25 million, according to a real estate brokerage. The sites, which total 39,331 square feet, include San Diego branches in Ocean Beach and near Rolando Village, and two others locally, in Imperial Beach and Lemon Grove. The final site is in Brawley in Imperial County.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
NBC San Diego
Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Shut Down After Leak Found
A gasoline leak was found Tuesday evening in one of the pipeline segments that sends gasoline to San Diego customers, causing the pipeline to be shut down for repairs, according to Katherine Hill, Senior Communications Specialist at Kinder Morgan, a company which specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
kusi.com
SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
El Cajon moves forward with measure that could penalize motels
EL CAJON, Calif. — Minors booking hotel rooms, causing disruption, drug use and attempted homicides: these are some of the 911 calls El Cajon says first responders are having to deal with daily at motels and hotels. “How come half the hotel and motels in the city seem to...
eastcountymagazine.org
LAKESIDE HAS MORE SHOPPING CHOICES: GROCERY OUTLET OPENS
December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On Wednesday, December 15, Grocery Outlet held its grand opening in Lakeside. ECM has been in contact with corporate and the new owner-operator Cristobal Sanchez as he prepared for the occasion. ECM arrived to a crowded store with fully stocked shelves and a very clean...
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses
SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers reported Costco Wholesale's acceptance of credit cards was not an option Friday evening. "FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8. Many shoppers took to...
NBC San Diego
Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at $145 Million East Village Building Housing Homeless
A three-alarm fire broke out Thursday in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported a little after 12:10 p.m. on the 12th floor of the 14-story building at 1 14th St., in the Saint Teresa de Calcutta apartments in the East Village neighborhood. Crews knocked down the fire by 12:36 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., investigators were still unclear what caused the fire.
kusi.com
Chula Vista’s Christmas Circle returns for 65th year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christmas Circle is one of the most popular and widely attended Christmas light attractions in San Diego. The street, permanently titled Christmas Circle, is off H St. between First and Second Ave. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on location with the locals to showcase all...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Julian, California
The town of Julian is located in San Diego County, California. Julian presents visitors with numerous opportunities to enjoy scenic, natural surroundings. The looming San Diego skyline can be seen from many points in the small town, and this gorgeous view is only one of many reasons to venture here. With year-round sunshine, nearby trails, and friendly locals, there’s no shortage of reasons to visit.
tourcounsel.com
Las Americas Premium Outlet | Outlet mall in San Diego, California
Las Americas Premium Outlet is one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans to buy cheap in the USA due to its good prices and its proximity to the border with Tijuana. As in most of the outlets in the United States, its design is outdoors, but with the good weather that prevails all year in San Diego, you will not have a problem for that. You will find the best fashion stores in this outlet in San Diego, for example The North Face, Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Michael Kors or even the Disney Outlet. If you get hungry they have a fast food area as well as IHOP and McDonald's restaurants at the entrance. And it's not just those stores, since very close you can find a Ross, one of the stores with the best discounts on clothing in the United States, plus TJ Maxx.
SFGate
10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego
There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Coast News
Commentary: Holiday ritual captures awareness of climate change in Carlsbad’s costal dead trees
Carlsbad neighbors know how to celebrate a climate change sensitive “Sustainable Holiday” with love. Each year they decorate the now-dead coastal trees along Highway 101 with ornaments to help them continue to bring joy to the community — even after climate change and drought have ended their lives.
iheart.com
Fire Breaks Out at UPS Facility
SAN DIEGO - An investigation is underway after a fire breaks out at a UPS facility. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday at the carrier's shipping hub in Kearny Mesa. San Diego Fire-Rescue Crews had the flames put out by 5:00 a.m. The fire apparently started in one of the UPS trucks but authorities say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
sandiegomagazine.com
Expanding Emergency Care at Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista
Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, has one of the most in-demand emergency departments in San Diego County. From October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, saw an increase of roughly 300 patients a month compared to the previous year. And the need for emergency care in the bustling South Bay shows no signs of slowing down. Philanthropists have taken notice and are heeding the call to help Scripps Mercy, Chula Vista, meet the persistent demand for emergency services. The Henry L. Guenther Foundation has generously donated $300,000 to fund much-needed improvements to the emergency department lobby, nursing station and patient triage rooms. Read more about the donation and Scripps plans for the future here.
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
