ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comfort, TX

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniomag.com

Ladino is the New Restaurant You Must Try

San Antonio isn’t the kind of city that hops on the latest culinary fads. Chef Berty Richter describes it as a more conservative dining scene but still one he was confident would embrace his Mediterranean-Sephardic concept, Ladino, the newest restaurant from Austin’s Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group. “San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

These Developments Could Change the Face of San Antonio

The second of three parks, Civic Park is set to open at Hemisfair around Labor Day, bringing connection from Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden into downtown and the neighboring convention center. Visitors will find five water-filled pools, known as The Springs, which are built out of specialty limestone quarried in Lueders and expertly cut with precise curves that allow water to seep from the top and flow down into shallow pools. The promenade, or main walkway that runs through the park, will feature more than 100 trees that were grown in Big Foot, Texas, so that they’ll be large enough to offer shade the day the space opens. The property is designed to use reclaimed water captured from the convention center. A great lawn with a capacity of up to 10,000 will host events big and small, including concerts for things like the NCAA Final Four. A 17-story hotel by Zachry Hospitality and an apartment building with ground-level retail and restaurants will overlook the park. “This is not designed to last 10 to 20 years,” says Tom Hull, senior project manager at Skanska, which is managing the development. “It’s designed to last for generations.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze

SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
TEXAS STATE
People

Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy