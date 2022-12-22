Read full article on original website
sanantoniomag.com
Ladino is the New Restaurant You Must Try
San Antonio isn’t the kind of city that hops on the latest culinary fads. Chef Berty Richter describes it as a more conservative dining scene but still one he was confident would embrace his Mediterranean-Sephardic concept, Ladino, the newest restaurant from Austin’s Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group. “San...
No, Mary Ann's Pig Stand in San Antonio is not closing in January
Mary Ann Hill says the rumors about Pig Stand are not true.
These San Antonio restaurants are open and serving on Christmas Day
The holiday season can be stressful, and adding holiday cooking to the mix can be downright anxiety-inducing.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels business has been making stained glass windows sparkle for decades
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – With the precision of a surgeon, Sophia Lind gets lost in her work, which involves placing pieces of colored glass into what amounts to a giant artistic jigsaw puzzle. She was one of two staff members inside the workshop at Whitworth Stained Glass one recent...
sanantoniomag.com
These Developments Could Change the Face of San Antonio
The second of three parks, Civic Park is set to open at Hemisfair around Labor Day, bringing connection from Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden into downtown and the neighboring convention center. Visitors will find five water-filled pools, known as The Springs, which are built out of specialty limestone quarried in Lueders and expertly cut with precise curves that allow water to seep from the top and flow down into shallow pools. The promenade, or main walkway that runs through the park, will feature more than 100 trees that were grown in Big Foot, Texas, so that they’ll be large enough to offer shade the day the space opens. The property is designed to use reclaimed water captured from the convention center. A great lawn with a capacity of up to 10,000 will host events big and small, including concerts for things like the NCAA Final Four. A 17-story hotel by Zachry Hospitality and an apartment building with ground-level retail and restaurants will overlook the park. “This is not designed to last 10 to 20 years,” says Tom Hull, senior project manager at Skanska, which is managing the development. “It’s designed to last for generations.”
KENS 5
B&B Smokehouse serving huge ribs, brisket burgers and smoked chicken | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a south-side barbecue restaurant that has been around for decades. It's family-owned, serving what they say is some of the juiciest barbecue around. It's called B&B Smokehouse and it's located on 2619 Pleasanton Road. "We're here to do great barbecue. That has always been my...
Texas Hill Country city ranked among best small towns in US South
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is always focused on the big cities of every state in the country as they make up a big portion of the identity of that state, but you’ll truly get to know the heart of any place in the U.S. in its small towns.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
fox38corpuschristi.com
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
KSAT 12
10 places to order tamales for the holidays on the South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. San Antonio surely likes to include tamales in their holiday festivities but the...
San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast officially canceled for 2023
Organizers of the event said the costs required to produce it have gone up.
KSAT 12
WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
KENS 5
Heat goes out at animal rescue center, community steps up to help
SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) put out an urgent request for fosters after heating malfunction. The rescue center on Marbach Road quickly dropped into the 50s. “Our heater did not seem to be able to keep up with the very cold weather outside,” said...
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
Loop 410 opens back up to traffic on west side as police clear area
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they have cleared Loop 410 near Highway 90 in both directions, opening the lanes back up to west-San Antonio traffic after a police situation caused backup all morning. San Antonio Police Department officials provided the update at 4 p.m., saying traffic is cleared to...
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
