The second of three parks, Civic Park is set to open at Hemisfair around Labor Day, bringing connection from Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden into downtown and the neighboring convention center. Visitors will find five water-filled pools, known as The Springs, which are built out of specialty limestone quarried in Lueders and expertly cut with precise curves that allow water to seep from the top and flow down into shallow pools. The promenade, or main walkway that runs through the park, will feature more than 100 trees that were grown in Big Foot, Texas, so that they’ll be large enough to offer shade the day the space opens. The property is designed to use reclaimed water captured from the convention center. A great lawn with a capacity of up to 10,000 will host events big and small, including concerts for things like the NCAA Final Four. A 17-story hotel by Zachry Hospitality and an apartment building with ground-level retail and restaurants will overlook the park. “This is not designed to last 10 to 20 years,” says Tom Hull, senior project manager at Skanska, which is managing the development. “It’s designed to last for generations.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO