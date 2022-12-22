ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Albany Herald

Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a week away from doing battle with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Since their most recent game took place nearly 3 weeks ago, there have been a few tweaks to the current Bulldog roster.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Football: Christmas with a Dawg twist

‘Tis the season for all things red and green, or if you’re a Georgia football fan, all things red and black. Just because it’s Christmastime doesn’t mean UGA fans ditch their team spirit. In fact, repping the Dawgs during Christmas earns you a guaranteed spot on the Nice List. Santa is a secret Georgia fan after all…not that he was fooling anyone with that red suit and those black boots.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices

College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Dogs add 3 on Day 2 of early signing period

Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, now eight days away from their college football playoff semifinal vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, added three more future players on Thursday’s second day of the early signing period, bringing the two-day total to 27. The Dogs and the Buckeyes play New Year’s Eve night in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022

Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
WGAU

Cold closes campus: UGA staffers are off until the new year

The University of Georgia is closed on what was supposed to have been the last day for UGA staff to report for work. University president Jere Morehead pulled the plug on normal operations in advance of the cold and windy weather that is in the forecast for today. University staff...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air

The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens

Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Georgia State Parks open warming stations to those without electricity

With sub-freezing temperatures on their way to North Georgia, Georgia State Parks are opening warming stations and shelters to assist those without access electricity. The warming stations near Athens-Clarke County include Fort Yargo and Hard Labor Creek State Park. Watson Mill Bridge will act as a shelter. All park fees...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Watkinsville’s new Downtown Authority has its first director

There is a director for the new Downtown Development Authority in Watkinsville: Watkinsville City Manager Sharyn Dickerson says the job goes to Kate Patterson. Patterson has worked in education and in real estate. From the City of Watkinsville…. Patterson, 43, is an experienced organizational executive, non-profit leader, has real estate...
WATKINSVILLE, GA

