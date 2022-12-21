Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
wfft.com
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
WANE-TV
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
WOWO News
Bitter Cold And Drifting Snow Slams Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s been a windy, frigid night and much of the same can be expected today. A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire listening area until 7 A.M. Saturday as snow, gusty winds, and heavy drifting will continue to impede the area for much of the day and last through much of the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service the chance of snow will diminish throughout the day but conditions will remain dangerous in regards to the blowing snow, gusty winds, and dangerous wind-chills.
wfft.com
Paulding County in Ohio under level 2 road advisory
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers has issued a level 2 road advisory for the county. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and most roadways could be icy. Only people who feel it is necessary to travel should be out on the roadways.
wfft.com
Updates released from Parkview Health
INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health has updated information about care options and weather closures. At 8:54 Friday morning, Parkview Health announced that due to the winter storm, several locations have closed or are operating with modified hours. The complete listing of impacted locations, including Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Behavioral...
wfft.com
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
wfft.com
Jay County issues traffic alert
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
WANE-TV
Allen County moves from Travel Advisory to Travel Watch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Travel Status of Allen County has changed from an Advisory to a Watch. According to Bernie Beier, Director of the Allen County Department of Homeland Security, “County Highway and City Street crews have been battling the high winds, cold temperatures, and blowing snow for nearly 24 hours now. Their efforts have allowed roads to become passable, yet still ice covered, slick and hazardous. Motorists have been able to travel using caution throughout the day. Crews will be stopping for the day. The continued cold temperatures, wind and blowing snow are making their efforts ineffective now. As the plows stop and the winds continue, expect travel condition to deteriorate over the next few hours.“
WATCH LIVE: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
WANE 15 Anchor Sierra Tufts and Videographer Danielle Hough show you driving conditions around Fort Wayne as high winds and dangerously cold temps grip the area following several inches of snowfall.
wfft.com
Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...
963xke.com
City of Fort Wayne issued winter weather plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Ahead of this holiday weekend’s expected winter weather event, the City of Fort Wayne says that crews are preparing. There will also be warming shelters open as we are bracing for sub-zero temperatures, too. On Wednesday morning, the City issued the following regarding...
wfft.com
Noble County issues road closure advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings in effect throughout southwest Michigan
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A massive and dangerous winter storm threatens to be the Grinch that stole Christmas this weekend. It’s a Bah Humbug weather forecast as many festive holiday plans will likely have to be either postponed or cancelled altogether. A Winter Storm Warning is in...
wfft.com
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
WDTN
A Winter Storm is on the Way
***WINTER STORM WARNING DARKE, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, LOGAN AND WAYNE, IN, COUNTIES FOR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY. WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF VIEWING AREA***. A strong winter storm will move into our area Thursday evening. Before it arrives, we will see rain showers on Thursday. The...
wfft.com
Grant County under travel warning
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - As of 5 a.m. Friday, Grant County travel status has been changed to Warning. Warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. People are directed to refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate...
wfft.com
Jay County issues travel Warning
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County issued a travel warning around 5:11 Friday morning, and around 6:36 a.m. said deputies report that all roads are becoming impassable. People are advised not to travel except in case of emergency. A travel warning is the highest level of local travel advisory.
