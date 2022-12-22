ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Private jet travel broker accused of stealing over $4 million from wealthy clients

A private jet travel broker is accused of stealing more than $4 million from his ritzy clients — including a Big Apple TV journalist and major international consulting firm. William Boos, 55, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges against him, including grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument. “Between 2017 and 2020, the defendant stole over $4.5 million by charging some of his clients with flights they did not request or take — or charging other clients with flights that they took and paid for,” said Assistant District Attorney Natallia...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried lieutenant Caroline Ellison charged with fraud over FTX crypto price manipulation

Two key associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have been charged by federal authorities in the FTX case. The legal fallout from the collapse of FTX took a new twist on Wednesday night as the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried’s sometime girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, with the SEC alleging she manipulated the price of the failed exchange’s FTT token.
BBC

FTX founder released to parents on $250m bail

Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m (£207m) bond. At the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bitcoinist.com

Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse

While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
Reuters

Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Co-Founder of NFT Platform Blockparty Charged With Fraud

(Reuters) - The former chief technology officer of Blockparty was arrested on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors alleged he stole more than $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company, which operates a marketplace for non-fungible tokens. Rikesh Thapa, 28, of San Diego, California, co-founded the company in 2017 and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
PYMNTS

Federal Prosecutors Meet With FTX Bankruptcy Team

FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).

