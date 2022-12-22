Read full article on original website
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lands in New York following extradition from Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried landed in New York Wednesday night, following his extradition from the Bahamas. He faces multiple criminal charges following FTX's collapse.
Ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang plead guilty to charges and are cooperating with authorities, US attorneys say
Ellison and Wang are cooperating with the investigation into the collapse of FTX, said Damian Williams, the US attorney for the SDNY.
Prosecutors charge two top executives in connection with FTX collapse
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Zixiao (Gary) Wang, the former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading Ltd. (FTX) with defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform.
Gary Wang, the mysterious FTX cofounder, has pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Here's what we know about the key player in the failed crypto empire.
As well as cofounding FTX, Gary Wang also served as its chief technology officer but reportedly kept a low profile.
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
Private jet travel broker accused of stealing over $4 million from wealthy clients
A private jet travel broker is accused of stealing more than $4 million from his ritzy clients — including a Big Apple TV journalist and major international consulting firm. William Boos, 55, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges against him, including grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument. “Between 2017 and 2020, the defendant stole over $4.5 million by charging some of his clients with flights they did not request or take — or charging other clients with flights that they took and paid for,” said Assistant District Attorney Natallia...
Sam Bankman-Fried lieutenant Caroline Ellison charged with fraud over FTX crypto price manipulation
Two key associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have been charged by federal authorities in the FTX case. The legal fallout from the collapse of FTX took a new twist on Wednesday night as the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried’s sometime girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, with the SEC alleging she manipulated the price of the failed exchange’s FTT token.
Associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to wire fraud, other charges filed by SEC
Caroline Ellison, the former Alameda Research CEO, and Zixiao Wang, former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading LTD, pleaded guilty to charges filed by the SEC amid FTX's collapse.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
BBC
FTX founder released to parents on $250m bail
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m (£207m) bond. At the...
Gizmodo
Judge Tells 30-Year-Old SBF to Move Back in With Parents on $250 Million Bail
Failed crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried heard the news no young man wants to hear Thursday: “sorry son, you’re moving back in with your parents.” For all the young people who lived with their folks into their 20s, let’s just hope for his sake that the old man didn’t get rid of his old childhood bed.
SBF's Home Confinement Order in Palo Alto Sparks Outrage: 'Pitiful Joke'
Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on December 12 in the Bahamas before his extradition to the United States this week.
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says he is willing to testify to Congress next week.
bitcoinist.com
Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
Judge allows FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250M bond to parents' Palo Alto home
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is awaiting trial on fraud charges, can can post $250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California, a judge said Thursday.
US News and World Report
Co-Founder of NFT Platform Blockparty Charged With Fraud
(Reuters) - The former chief technology officer of Blockparty was arrested on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors alleged he stole more than $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company, which operates a marketplace for non-fungible tokens. Rikesh Thapa, 28, of San Diego, California, co-founded the company in 2017 and...
Federal Prosecutors Meet With FTX Bankruptcy Team
FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
