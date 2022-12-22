A private jet travel broker is accused of stealing more than $4 million from his ritzy clients — including a Big Apple TV journalist and major international consulting firm. William Boos, 55, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges against him, including grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument. “Between 2017 and 2020, the defendant stole over $4.5 million by charging some of his clients with flights they did not request or take — or charging other clients with flights that they took and paid for,” said Assistant District Attorney Natallia...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO