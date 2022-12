The Hokie Women Head to North Carolina to Close Their Non-Conference Games. Both Liz Kitley and Cayla King are from Northwest Guilford High School which is very local to High Point University. The game presented an opportunity for them to go home to visit family and friends and play some basketball for their local fans. Those fans evidently showed up at the game and were heard cheering for the Hokies, sporting maroon and getting a real treat.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO