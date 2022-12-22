A search of Donald Trump’s storage unit reportedly turned up at least two documents marked “classified” after a federal judge asked the former president’s team to be absolutely sure they were complying with a grand jury subpoena to produce all classified materials in his possession. The judge’s request prompted Trump’s lawyers to hire an outside team to scour Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, Trump Tower in New York, and the storage unit in West Palm Beach, The Washington Post reports. Items found in the storage unit were immediately handed over to the FBI, the Post added, citing sources familiar with the matter. The discovery reveals that Mar-a-Lago wasn’t the only place Trump allegedly stashed classified material after his presidency. It also suggests Trump’s team did not fully comply with the grand subpoena when it was issued in May. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung insisted to the Post that he and his attorneys “continue to be cooperative and transparent” in the face of the Justice Department’s “unwarranted attack” on Trump.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO