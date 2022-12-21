Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Weather: Frigid temperatures will stay below 20 throughout the holiday weekend
Frigid temperatures will stay below 20 throughout the holiday weekend. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | TRAFFIC. * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and central and...
WBAL Radio
Police: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was...
WBAL Radio
Weather: Subzero wind chills persist into Christmas weekend
Meteorologist Tony Pann explains how the subzero wind chills will continue into the weekend, and how it's going to be bitterly cold for the Ravens game on Saturday. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST. Friday afternoon, temperatures fell into the 20s. The clearing skies and gusty winds...
WBAL Radio
Strong wind gusts cause power outages across Maryland
As wind gusts strengthen and the temperatures drop Friday afternoon, the 11 Newsroom is receiving multiple reports of downed trees across Baltimore. Temperatures dropped by as much as 17 degrees since early Friday morning as an Arctic front sweeps through Maryland. As of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, just above 22,000...
WBAL Radio
Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons Friday, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and someone facing the possibility of deportation. The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length of a...
WBAL Radio
Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
Comments / 0