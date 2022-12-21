Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
bluebonnetnews.com
Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton
Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
One man injured in Mauriceville house fire
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One man has minor injuries, after a house fire in Mauriceville Friday afternoon. The Orange County Emergency Services Department 4 was called to the 7779 block of Sandra lane at 4:35 pm. They were assisted by ESD 1 and 3, the West Orange Fire Department and...
proclaimerscv.com
Missing prisoner discovered within the Stiles Unit’s perimeter fence — TDJC
After a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigators found an inmate who had gone missing. Officials reported missing 42-year-old Zachary Myrick on Tuesday morning. He was later discovered, according to TDCJ, inside the surrounding fence. It was unclear at first if...
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
kogt.com
One Shot On Hemlock
On Dec. 22 at about 2:27 a.m., Orange Police Officers were dispatched to 3751 Hemlock in reference to a. disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and the Orange Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating the circumstances to this case.
Thieves swipe 3 golf carts from Jefferson County golf course
BEAUMONT, Texas — Someone made off with several golf carts this week from a west Jefferson County golf course. Three golf carts were stolen from the Bayou Din Golf Course according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The carts were stolen on Tuesday night according to a post made...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD looking for Aggravated Robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are looking for a suspect related to an Aggravated Robbery from December 11th around 9pm. The robbery took place at Shop N Save on 4th Street where the suspect threatened the clerk with a firearm. If you can identify this suspect or have any information...
Beaumont's Bird scooters appear to have flown the coop, city says they'll be back
BEAUMONT, Texas — It seems that the Bird scooters once seen all over Beaumont may have flown the coop but the city says they'll be returning,. The disappearance of the electric rental scooters has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texans. In May the company made a presentation to the...
kjas.com
Drivers escape injury in Thursday afternoon crash
Although one vehicle had heavy damage, two drivers managed to escape injury in a Thursday afternoon crash just west of Jasper. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 81-year-old Kenneth Hodges, of Jasper, was in the center turning lane of Highway 190 West in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck when he made an unsafe turn and struck the side of an oncoming 2023 Hyundai SUV, driven by Sarah Carmouche, 25, of Austin.
kjas.com
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
kogt.com
Man Shot In Orange
Orange Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Pacific St. Tuesday evening around 5:30pm with the report of a man being shot. Police found one man, 30 year old Rodrick Williams of Orange, shot in the leg but they found multiple shell casings on the street. The victim said he was in the front yard when he was shot. Witnesses said it was someone in a maroon SUV.
KFDM-TV
Multiple vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves one man dead
Lake Charles – On December 22, 2022, shortly after 5:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a serious injury crash involving three vehicles on the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Lee Soileau Jr. of Vinton. The initial...
Port Arthur Police searching for suspect accused of stealing from business
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of stealing from a business. The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking property from a business without paying, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
Nederland couple preparing to adopt little girl after adopting 2 boys
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland couple is in the process of adopting a little a girl after officially adopting two boys. Lauren and Myers Mullins spent the last few years trying to grow their family before finally adopting their two sons. They took fostering classes and knew from that...
kjas.com
Grand Jury meets and hands down indictments
The Jasper County Grand Jury met on Tuesday and after hearing evidence as submitted by District Attorney Anne Pickle and her staff, handed down indictments charging individuals with various crimes. Jimmy Earl Lewis, Jr., 36, of Bronson was charged with four counts of Theft of Property and three counts of...
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspects accused of scamming elderly woman out of $10K
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying two people who they believe scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars. It happened on November 10, 2022. The two suspects allegedly used a "pigeon drop scheme" to scam the victim out of $10,000, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
