New York State

Yardbarker

Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm

The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal

The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets sign ex-White Sox infielder

The New York Mets front office doesn’t seem to sleep. In the latest installment of the frequent offseason deals, the Mets are signing infielder Danny Mendick to a one-year, $1 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Mendick made his major-league...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves

The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson

Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves

The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Aaron Brooks To Minor League Deal

The Padres have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Treckle of Baseball America. Brooks was a free agent after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the season. The 32-year-old pitched 9 1/3 innings for St Louis last...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Angels Sign Fernando Romero To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Angels announced they signed pitcher Fernando Romero to a Minor League contract for the 2023 season. Just a few days shy of his 28th birthday, Romero joins an Angels club with a number of players added on Minor League deals this offseason. General manager Perry Minasian has wasted no time in his efforts to add veteran depth to his Major League roster and MLB-experienced guys who could fill holes with the big club.
MLB

The Yankees aren't finished just yet

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
MINNESOTA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

GMs Ross Atkins, Mike Hazen share details on Blue Jays/Diamondbacks trade

After months of speculation and interest from multiple teams, the Diamondbacks finally traded one of their left-handed hitting outfielders and the Blue Jays finally moved one of their catchers. The two clubs joined forces on Friday’s three-player deal that saw outfielder Daulton Varsho head to Toronto in exchange for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., in a trade that checks several boxes for both organizations.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals, Nick Wittgren Agree To Minor League Deal

The Royals are signing reliever Nick Wittgren to a minor league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invitation to MLB Spring Training. Wittgren has pitched at the MLB level in each of the last seven seasons. The Purdue product spent three...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Yankees’ Matt Blake returns with ‘a lot of things left to be done’

It didn’t come with the fanfare that the signings of Aaron Judge or Carlos Rodon brought, but the Yankees made another significant move official this week, bringing back pitching coach Matt Blake on a new three-year contract.  The well-respected Blake’s contract expired after this past season and he said during the season he wanted to at least see what else was out there, but he’ll instead be back in the Yankee dugout.  “I’ve enjoyed my years here and there’s been a lot of growth, but there are a lot of things left to be done,’’ Blake said after the Yankees introduced Rodon...
CLEVELAND, NY
