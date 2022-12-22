Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
One person killed in hostage situation at Walmart store in Richland
RICHLAND, Miss. (WTVA) - The state is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 21 at a Walmart store in Richland. According to WLBT-TV in Jackson, witnesses said a woman got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and held the employee hostage. Richland...
Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
Mississippi police kill woman who held victim hostage in Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the […]
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
Two teens charged with armed robbery in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teenagers who are accused of robbing a Yazoo City gas station at gunpoint were arrested and charged with armed robbery. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on Sunday, December 18 around 9:20 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Highway 3. According to the newspaper, a 16-year-old and […]
WLBT
‘Extreme danger’: Alleged Kroger shooter denied bond in Hinds County Court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who allegedly shot two people at the North Jackson Kroger on Sunday has been denied bond in Hinds County Court. On Wednesday, Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for LeSean Robins, 20, of Jackson, in connection with a shooting in the I-55 North grocery store’s parking lot.
Madison County Journal
CMU commissioner charged in theft
Three men, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board, have been arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that started at Nissan, the authorities said. Arrested were Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason. Each man has been charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing....
WAPT
Woman shot to death on Woody Drive
JACKSON, Miss. — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death Monday on Woody Drive, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as Roqula Crawford, who was killed Monday. Jackson police said a 17-year-old has been arrested and is charged with murder in the shooting.
Three suspects arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Mississippi grocery parking lot
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Jackson Kroger. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced on Twitter that three suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been taken into custody. Information on the suspects and the charges they face to be release shortly, Jones said.
Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy
The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WAPT
Man dies after being shot in groin during domestic dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — A man died after he was shot in the groin during a domestic dispute at a home on Suncrest Drive, according to Jackson police. The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police said 32-year-old Terrence Skipper died in an ambulance on the way to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
WAPT
Pedestrian hit and killed in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday night in Clinton. Police said the crash happened about 10 p.m. on Highway 80 near Walmart. A 2008 silver Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Highway 80 when the car collided with Donald Brumfield, 68, of Clinton, killing him, city officials said.
Mississippi officials discuss ongoing copper thefts from lights along interstate highway
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has been repeatedly hit by copper thieves in the Jackson metro area. The latest heist, the theft of 2,500 feet of copper wires to the interstate lights at Pearl street and I-55. Brad White, MDOT Executive Director – “We’ve had 18 different locations where this...
Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and three inches tall, 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They said she was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 400 block […]
Photos, video released of suspects who stalked victims in Mississippi Kroger, then shot them in parking lot
Photos and videos of a shooting in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store in Jackson have been released in hopes that the public can assist with identifying and capturing the suspects responsible for the incident,. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance with identifying and capturing...
Jackson crews respond to house fire on Savannah Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire on Savannah Street Thursday morning. The fire happened around 10:00 a.m. at 324 Savannah Street. According to authorities, no one was home when the fire broke out, but the home sustained heavy damage. The fire was put out quickly and there were none of […]
WLBT
Capitol Police crime stats report high number of felony arrests
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor and residents are speaking out about alleged harsh treatment by Capitol Police in the city. Monday night, some shared their concerns during a community forum. Prior to the meeting, Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talked about the department’s mission and arrests aimed at...
WLBT
Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of a cold front, an early morning fire at Fairbanks and Lamar Street destroyed one home and badly damaged another. No injuries were reported. By the time a Jackson Fire Department crew arrived at about 4:30 a.m., one house was fully engulfed and...
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0