Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
Celtics’ Derrick White shows off fresh haircut, aggressiveness in Timberwolves win
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum told Derrick White right before tipoff what the Celtics needed from their slumping guard: “Be aggressive.”. The C’s tried to put White in a position to succeed early, calling a play for him. White got a pick from Al Horford early in the game, driving into the lane where he hit a jumper just inside the free throw line. Everything opened up for White from there.
Marcus Smart active, Rob Williams ruled out for Friday’s game against Wolves
Celtics center Robert Williams will miss Friday’s game against the Timberwolves with a non-COVID illness. He was originally listed as questionable by the team on Friday morning but was downgraded about 90 minutes before tip. Marcus Smart was upgraded to available by the team after he sat out Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers.
Celtics’ Brad Stevens will ‘let the game tell us’ if Boston makes trade deadline moves
The NBA’s trade deadline isn’t until February, so there are still weeks of evaluation left until the teams around the league make huge moves. The Celtics are in a relatively comfortable position, where they don’t necessarily need to add to their deep roster. Boston president Brad Stevens...
Ex-Celtics guard Matt Ryan reflects on Finals run, time in Boston: ‘It’s like a family’
BOSTON — Late in the Celtics’ win over the Timberwolves, long after the C’s put the game out of reach, they got to see an old friend on the court. Former Boston guard Matt Ryan was in the game, taking in the same sights and crowd from when he was a Celtic last season.
Bruins sweep three-game homestand, defeat Jets 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off...
Linus Ullmark earns NHL-best 19th win, leads Boston Bruins past New Jersey Devils, 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two of Boston’s four second-period goals, and linemates David Krejci and Pavel Zacha each had two assists in the Bruins’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins,...
Celtics vs. Wolves: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday night in the TD Garden as they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Boston has lost five of their last six games overall after a red hot start to the year. The slide has dropped them into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Bucks with a big Christmas day matchup looming on Sunday. Marcus Smart is expected to be back in the lineup for the hosts after a one-game absence due to non-COVID illness. The Wolves will be without Karl Anthony-Towns and potentially Rudy Gobert (questionable) as they begin a lengthy East coast road trip.
Celtics Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Friday Showdown vs. Timberwolves
The Boston Celtics may not be at full strength yet again Friday. Boston enters Friday night's showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves losers of each of its last three games and is looking to get back in the win column. The task might be a little tougher Friday because they may not have their ...
VIDEO: Jaylen Brown, Naz Reid get heated after Celtics star’s and-1 on Timberwolves big man
Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot. Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.
