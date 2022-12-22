ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Derrick White shows off fresh haircut, aggressiveness in Timberwolves win

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum told Derrick White right before tipoff what the Celtics needed from their slumping guard: “Be aggressive.”. The C’s tried to put White in a position to succeed early, calling a play for him. White got a pick from Al Horford early in the game, driving into the lane where he hit a jumper just inside the free throw line. Everything opened up for White from there.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Bruins sweep three-game homestand, defeat Jets 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Wolves: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday night in the TD Garden as they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Boston has lost five of their last six games overall after a red hot start to the year. The slide has dropped them into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Bucks with a big Christmas day matchup looming on Sunday. Marcus Smart is expected to be back in the lineup for the hosts after a one-game absence due to non-COVID illness. The Wolves will be without Karl Anthony-Towns and potentially Rudy Gobert (questionable) as they begin a lengthy East coast road trip.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jaylen Brown, Naz Reid get heated after Celtics star’s and-1 on Timberwolves big man

Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot. Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy