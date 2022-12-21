Penn State mourns Franco Harris while adding 22 players on national signing day

Franklin

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Before James Franklin spoke about the newest Nittany Lions, he paid respect to one of the most famous.

As the Penn State coach sat down in the media room to discuss national signing day, the videoboards at Beaver Stadium displayed a memorial for Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at age 72.

“Today is about the future of Penn State, there’s a lot of excitement. But obviously I want to take a moment to recognize the past (with the) loss of Franco Harris,” Franklin said. “A huge loss, a huge loss for football in general. College football, NFL, Penn State — really Pennsylvania, for him to have the type of career that he had at Penn State, then go on and do it at the Steelers.

“But more importantly than that, just an unbelievable human being. Was really an ambassador for the university and the football program. Was a servant leader. Every time I had a chance to be around him, I was just so impressed with him and his wife. Obviously very involved with a lot of different causes throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Just an amazing, amazing human being.”

Harris was set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception by having his jersey retired on Saturday before his Steelers hosted the Raiders.

His journey to become a football legend began with accepting a scholarship offer to play at Penn State, just as 22 high school recruits did on Wednesday. The Lions entered the day with 23 verbal commitments, with one — Florida defensive back Conrad Hussey — electing to delay a decision between Penn State and multiple home state schools still pursuing him.

Penn State’s group is rated No. 14 nationally and second in the Big Ten in the On3 Consensus team rankings, which factors in player evaluations from four major recruiting services.

The top-rated running back in the Lions’ class hails from Scranton. While London Montgomery doesn’t have the size of a player like Harris, his production at Scranton Prep earned him a spot as the No. 1 running back in the state from recruiting services despite a serious knee injury that cost him his entire senior season.

That led to Franklin calling Montgomery “the best kept secret in our class nationally” during Penn State’s live-streamed signing day event in the morning.

Franklin expanded on that thought at his afternoon press conference.

”When you get hurt, don’t play your senior year, there’s not a lot of people talking about you,” Franklin said. “You watch his junior year tape, it’s really good. I really enjoyed getting to know him and the family, just great people. The more people you talk to about his personality, the more you get to know him, the type of impact he has on others — it’s really strong.

“We’re excited about him. But I think the reason I probably say it is because of the injury and people haven’t had a chance to watch him in a long time and get live evaluations. A lot of the rankings are not just based off of film, it’s based off of live evaluations, whether game or camp. He just didn’t get many opportunities to do that.”

The Lions managed to build a strong class of linemen for him to run behind when the time comes. The two highest-rated signees on Wednesday were both on the offensive line in Reading’s J’ven Williams (Wyomissing High School) and Virginia’s Alex Birchmeier.

Williams had a five-star rating from two recruiting services, with On3 ranking him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class and the country’s No. 1 interior lineman. Birchmeier is the No. 1 overall recruit in Virginia and ranked as high as No. 28 overall nationally by Rivals.

While services had both Williams and Birchmeier rated for the interior, both check in at 6-foot-5 and have the flexibility to play multiple positions on the line.

Franklin hopes both will end up as tackles.

“I’m going to sit down and have conversations with them to make sure they’re OK with this, but I’d love to be able to start Birchmeier and J’ven at tackle to see if they can do it,” Franklin said. “Tackles are the hardest guys to find.

“They both have the length and athleticism to do it. Birchmeier is bigger than people realize. I’d love to start those two guys at tackle to see if they can do it, knowing J’ven can move inside, knowing that Birch can move inside to both guard and center.”

Defensively, the Lions inked a trio of four-star linebackers in Pittsburgh’s Ta’Mere Robinson and Virginia’s Tony Rojas and Kaveion Keys.

Penn State was also able to go into SEC country to land its three highest-rated defensive backs, led by King Mack from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. Another Florida native, Elliot Washington, was previously headed to Alabama before picking the Lions. Alabama’s DaKaari Nelson also ended up picking Penn State over a host of southern suitors.

The Lions are still hoping to land Hussey, a teammate of Mack’s in Fort Lauderdale. They made a strong push to flip another Florida defensive back in Daniel Hunter from Georgia, but Hunter ultimately signed with the national champs.

Back home, Penn State signed the three top-rated players in the Keystone State in Williams, Robinson and Philadelphia defensive lineman Jameial Lyons.

Pennsylvania and Virginia made up the backbone of the class, with six players from each state signing.

Franklin said the Lions will look at offensive line, wide receiver and defensive line to round out the class by February, when the second signing window opens.

In general, recruiting has become trickier than ever with the advent of the name, image and likeness era getting into full swing. Schools like Penn State have been playing catch-up in that area, and adapting to changes will be critical.

“I don’t have an issue with (NIL), but I have an issue right now that there’s no guardrails, there’s no guidelines,” Franklin said. “I hate to use the expression the wild, wild west, but it’s a little bit of the wild, wild west.

“Some of the conversations that are happening, they’re crazy, to be honest with you. I got down to the 11th hour of this, and it got as crazy as I’ve seen in my 26 years of doing it. So I think that’s important. We’re going to have to come up with a solution for college athletics as a whole. We’re going to have to come up with a solution specifically for football.”