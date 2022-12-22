ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away At 45

UFC legend Stephan Bonnar has died at 45 years old. The UFC announced the sad news on Christmas Eve, revealing that the Hall of Famer hugely credited by UFC President Dana White as part of the success of UFC, had passed away on December 22. "Stephan Bonnar was one of...
Fightful

Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE

As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
Fightful

Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details

Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
Fightful

Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes

WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
Fightful

Details On AEW's Big Production Hire, Mike Mansury

AEW made a big hire in the form of Mike Mansury. Mansury announced his return to wrestling as a Senior VP & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. He previously served as VP of Global TV Production for WWE. He's been around AEW shows for the last several weeks at least, but this hire is even bigger than many realize on the surface.
Fightful

Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve

Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
Fightful

More Details On Mandy Rose's Release

Fightful Select learned that Mandy Rose has been released from her WWE contract on December 14. Fightful has learned that WWE felt they were put in a position where they needed to release her due to what they considered the explicit nature of the content on her FanTime page. They considered this to be outside the parameters of her WWE contract. In following up, WWE sources indicated to Fightful that they felt like the content was not appropriate for one or more of their partner relationships, and that she didn't seem interested in ceasing posting.
Fightful

Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout

Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
Fightful

John Morrison: CM Punk Getting Hurt Is The Shits, How He Dealt With It Is Funny

John Morrison shares his thoughts on CM Punk's injury and his comments at the press conference after AEW All Out. Punk won the AEW World Championship by defeating Jon Moxley at AEW All Out. He reportedly suffered a triceps injury that required surgery during the match. At the post-show press conference, Punk made some heated remarks about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which reportedly led to a brawl between the two sides. Everyone involved was subsequently suspended, and while Omega and the Young Bucks have returned to AEW, Punk's status remains unclear.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy