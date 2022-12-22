Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
bodyslam.net
Vince Russo Recalls Brock Lesnar Wanting To Kill Him For Disrespecting Him
During the mid 2000s, Vince Russo called Sable, who is Brock Lesnar’s wife, and asked her if she wanted to work in Impact Wrestling as an authoritative figure. Lensar picked up the call before handing it over to his wife. Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Comments On Working With John Cena
Kevin Owens has had a wild career and teaming with John Cena is another accolade. Kevin Owens and John Cena will team up next Friday on SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens has previously feuded with John Cena over the United States Championship when he was first brought up to the main roster from NXT. Now, enemies have turned to friends. Owens spoke on “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenburg” about the upcoming match and his love for John Cena.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Emma Slaps The Taste Out Of Scarletts Mouth
All we needed was someone to yell “WORLDSTARRRR!”. Tonight on SmackDown, Emma approached Scarlett and Karrion Kross backstage. She said she wasn’t a fan of how they disrespected a legend like Rey Mysterio and she heard they called Riddick Moss a Joker. Scarlett corrected her and said no, she called him a fool. That’s when Emma absolutely slapped the lips off of Scarlett! Before she could retaliate, Kross stepped him and told Emma she has no idea what she’s done. Check out the nasty slap below!
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
bodyslam.net
UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away From Presumed Heart Complications At The Age of 45
Stephan Bonnar is more than just a UFC Hall of Famer, he is 1/2 of the reason why the UFC got its mainstream spotlight. A pioneering competitor who introduced himself to UFC fans on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, Bonnar fought Forrest Griffin at the show’s finale to produce one of the greatest fights of all-time, later earning it a place in the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair rips Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross again, says Scott Steiner didn't take a drug test in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about the feedback he got about his remarks he made about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on last week’s podcast. Flair said the following:. "Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross...
bodyslam.net
MJF Wants Older Pro Wrestlers To ” Die Already”
MJF became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. He then took out William Regal on the subsequent episode of AEW Dynamite, thereby establishing his status in the company. While speaking to Muscle & Fitness, MJF was asked about critics...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
bodyslam.net
Belief That “Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H”
Every member of Vince McMahon’s family has been a part of WWE in some capacity. His wife, Linda, served as the CEO of the company for a long time, while his son Shane has been considered the Man Without Fear for his exceptional in-ring performances and being a minority owner. Finally, Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, currently reigns over WWE as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Believes Bret Hart Never Reached The Level Of Greatness That Ric Flair Did
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial incidents in pro wrestling history, as it is still talked about to this very day. It truly changed Bret Hart’s career, as he eventually went to WCW and suffered a premature retirement. Bret Hart has battled many foes in his...
bodyslam.net
Dutch Mantell Attacked And Robbed
Dutch Mantell began his journey in the wrestling world in 1972. He wrestled for various promotions until 1990, following which he worked in various roles such as commentator, booker, and on-screen manager. He became widely popular for his work in WWE under the name “Zeb Colter.”. The former WWE...
bodyslam.net
Ricochet Required Stiches After This Week’s SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman and squared off against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This match was made after last week’s Smackdown, where Strowman saved Ricochet from a beatdown at the hands of Imperium.
bodyslam.net
Andre The Giant Once Drank Two Cases In 110 Miles On Road Trip With Jake Roberts
Jake Roberts worked in WWE for a long time and knows how Vince McMahon functions. Roberts even blasted Vince McMahon previously for humiliating people in WWE. Naturally, Roberts has a ton of exciting stories to tell fans from his days as a pro wrestler. While speaking during the latest episode...
bodyslam.net
AEW Files Trademark For ‘SAP’ And More, Swerve Strickland Files Trademark For ‘Mogul Affilliates’
AEW has some new trademarks. Recently, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) filed trademarks on “SAP,” “Spanish Announce Project,” and “Spanish Announce Position.” The trademarks are related to the new group including Luther, Serpentico, and Angelico. G & S: Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of...
