ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winter storm threatens holiday travel in the Circle City

By Amber Grigley
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OFfj_0jqsvV1w00

INDIANAPOLIS — This week was supposed to be the biggest for holiday travel since before the pandemic. But this storm is forcing thousands of people to change their plans, which is especially tough if you're flying.

Operation beat the winter storm is in full effect at the Indianapolis International Airport. Many Hoosiers are scrambling to get to their destination for Christmas before Mother Nature has her way.

"It kind of feels like you're just going to miss Christmas," said Evan Cortes, a 9-year-old waiting for his delayed flight back to Dallas.

A shared sentiment no one wants to explore right before the holiday. The Grayson family spent Wednesday night at the airport, waiting on a delayed flight to Florida.

"When we were pulling in, we decided that this has been one of the busiest times we've been at the airport," said Kenci Grayson.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley asked Kenci’s son, 11-year-old Carter Grayson, “What are you looking forward to?"

Carter said, "Spending time with my family."

Carter and his family are heading to the most magical place on earth, Disney.

"Actually, Mother Nature has ruined a lot," said Kenci.

Kenci told WRTV the upcoming storm put a strain on travel plans.

"We were supposed to come back Christmas Eve, and we moved our flight just so we wouldn't be scrambling the day of. Because we know with all of the snow coming in, we're going to be delayed," said Kenci.

Instead of being back in Indy for Christmas, they have to extend their stay for another day and hopefully catch a flight back in time to spend Christmas night with the family.

"If not, we're going to make the best of it. The happiest place on earth," said Kenci.

Amber asked Carter, “How do you feel about the delays you're experiencing?" He chuckled and said, “it is what it is.”

All week, airlines have been warning travelers to consider changing their plans. Most have offered travel waivers for passengers going through airports that the storm will impact.

You can check your flight status at IND online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

SLIDESHOW: Sights of the winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought slick conditions to roads in Central Indiana. Preparations for the storm emptied store shelves. Here are some of the sights from the winter storm that made its way through Central Indiana Thursday night through Friday evening. You can share your photos. They may end up on the slideshow or […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm arrives in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm hits the Hoosier state on the first full day of winter!. In effect for most of the state Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. through Friday evening 7 p.m. Snow, strong winds, low visibility, and dangerously cold temperatures are all hazards in this storm. Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way. According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m. Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power. Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local News Digital

Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Indiana counties update travel status for winter storm

Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday. Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether. Here is a look at the latest […]
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy