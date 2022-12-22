Winter storm threatens holiday travel in the Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS — This week was supposed to be the biggest for holiday travel since before the pandemic. But this storm is forcing thousands of people to change their plans, which is especially tough if you're flying.

Operation beat the winter storm is in full effect at the Indianapolis International Airport. Many Hoosiers are scrambling to get to their destination for Christmas before Mother Nature has her way.

"It kind of feels like you're just going to miss Christmas," said Evan Cortes, a 9-year-old waiting for his delayed flight back to Dallas.

A shared sentiment no one wants to explore right before the holiday. The Grayson family spent Wednesday night at the airport, waiting on a delayed flight to Florida.

"When we were pulling in, we decided that this has been one of the busiest times we've been at the airport," said Kenci Grayson.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley asked Kenci’s son, 11-year-old Carter Grayson, “What are you looking forward to?"

Carter said, "Spending time with my family."

Carter and his family are heading to the most magical place on earth, Disney.

"Actually, Mother Nature has ruined a lot," said Kenci.

Kenci told WRTV the upcoming storm put a strain on travel plans.

"We were supposed to come back Christmas Eve, and we moved our flight just so we wouldn't be scrambling the day of. Because we know with all of the snow coming in, we're going to be delayed," said Kenci.

Instead of being back in Indy for Christmas, they have to extend their stay for another day and hopefully catch a flight back in time to spend Christmas night with the family.

"If not, we're going to make the best of it. The happiest place on earth," said Kenci.

Amber asked Carter, “How do you feel about the delays you're experiencing?" He chuckled and said, “it is what it is.”

All week, airlines have been warning travelers to consider changing their plans. Most have offered travel waivers for passengers going through airports that the storm will impact.

You can check your flight status at IND online.