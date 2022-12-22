Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
11 Community Businesses Sponsor Grace College’s Disc Golf Course
WINONA LAKE — Eleven community businesses have donated to sponsor Grace College’s new pads and signs for its nine-hole disc golf course. Wildman, Tecomet, Silveus Insurance, ScoutIQ, Sacred Heart, H & D Insulation, Maumee Paint & Supply, DreamOn Studio, Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, Circle Disc Golf and Integrity Roofing are all sponsors of the course, which is free for the community to enjoy, according to a news release from Grace College.
Upcoming Ivy Tech Fort Wayne And Warsaw Holiday And Extended Hours
FORT WAYNE – Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw will operate adjusted hours in the coming holiday weeks:. All Ivy Tech campuses statewide will be closed for winter break. Fort Wayne and Warsaw extended student service office hours. Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Fort Wayne) and...
Sally Louise Wagner
On Dec. 20, 2022, Sally Louise Wagner passed away at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 89. Sally was born in Warsaw on Dec. 6, 1933, to Emory and Helen Hoffer. Sally was a 1951 graduate of Mentone High School, a volunteer in the Kosciusko Community Hospital gift shop and a member of the American Legion. She retired from Zimmer after 25 years. She will be remembered for her love of running, her mail order catalogues and her Christmas dishes, especially her peanut butter fudge.
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, of Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:58 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence at the age of 75. She was born on Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine Bowden and Delbert A. Ruberg. Patti was a 1966 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne. At the young age of 19, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with George “Tim” Frank Paris, and they were married on July 30, 1966. They were blessed with three sons and shared everything during their 56 years of marriage together.
Ice Skating Rink Closed Friday, Saturday
WINONA LAKE - The Miller Sunset Pavilion will now be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24 due to the winter storm warning. It will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.
Michelle Ann Blocker
NORTH MANCHESTER – Michelle Ann Blocker, 67, North Manchester, died Dec. 21, 2022. She was born in LaPorte, on April 17, 1955, to Sally Hughes. On July 20, 1973, Michelle married Danny Blocker. Family and friends may call Thursday, Dec. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McKee Mortuary,...
Parkview Health Shares Weather Closures, Virtual Care Options
Due to the impending severe weather, some Parkview Health locations may be closing or modifying hours and services. Details can be found at parkview.com/weather. Patients with previously scheduled appointments are encouraged to check the website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly. For emergency care, all Parkview hospitals...
Kimberly A. Boyer
MENTONE – Kimberly A. Boyer, 52, of rural Mentone, passed at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home. Kim was born on June 2, 1970, in Rochester, to the late Allison Jr. and Sharlene Kay Shull Haimbaugh. She was married on March 25, 2000, in the Izaak Walton League of Argos, to D. Kevin Boyer; he survives.
Owen Eugene Burkholder
Owen Eugene Burkholder, 84, went through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. Born to Lois and George Burkholder, he was a lifelong resident of Warsaw. Owen was a bartender by trade and worked at the original Eagles on Center Street for many years. An avid fisherman, Owen...
Colder Temperatures, Snow Expected For Weekend, Beginning Thursday Night
It’s going to get cold quickly tonight, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana. Todd Holsten, senior forecaster, said there will be some rain this evening, but that won’t last long before the Arctic cold front comes in and shifts the rain to snow, creating a flash freeze. The wet roads will become like a skating rink.
Metzger Chosen As Next Clay Township Trustee
CLAYPOOL - Jacob Metzger was unanimously selected by a Republican caucus Thursday night to serve as the next Clay Township trustee. Metzger, who was the only candidate to file for the position, did not attend the caucus as he is in Florida, according to Kosciusko County Republican Party Central Committee Chair Mike Ragan. The caucus included two precinct committeemen and was held at the Claypool Lions Building.
Warsaw Housing Authority Presents Good Housekeeping Award 2022
Each year, inspector Tom Bulger determines during his inspection if the tenant has kept the unit clean and reported any needed repairs to the landlord during the year. Families earning this status receive a Good Housekeeping Award and the landlord is notified. Each December, Warsaw Housing Authority draws a name...
City Closing Friday, Mayor Urges Caution
With the certainty of severe winter weather moving into the community tonight, except for essential and emergency services, the city of Warsaw offices will be closed on Friday, according to a news release from Mayor Joe Thallemer. To aid in the clearing of snow, the city asks that, if possible,...
Public Occurrences 12.24.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:34 p.m. Thursday - Carl David Saint, 44, of 2669 W. CR 700S, #A, Claypool, arrested for felony probation violation. No bond set. • 4:29 p.m. Thursday - Rachel Leticia Mullins, 23, of 501 Yulrich Drive,...
Beacon Credit Union Raises Over $31K For Riley Children’s Foundation
WABASH – Through the efforts of employees and the membership, Beacon Credit Union’s annual fundraising drive for Riley Children’s Foundation brought in $31,000. Events in 2022 included Member Center community events, candy bar sales, penny pinching pie wars and food truck sales along with other creative efforts that were organized throughout the year to help raise funds for pediatric research and enhanced treatments which Riley provides to the children of Indiana, according to a news release from Beacon.
Claypool Offers 2 Warming Centers
CLAYPOOL - There will be two warming centers in Claypool in the event of a power outage that will be available to residents during this weekend’s winter storm. The first is the town barn, and the second will be Claypool Fire Department. For residents needing to use the warming...
Walmart Collects For Angel Tree
Walmart in Warsaw partnered with The Salvation Army to collect $11,187.86 in toys and gifts for Angel Tree. The partnership is a national effort to support The Salvation Army in providing assistance to families in need during the holidays. The Salvation Army has held the annual Angel Tree campaign since 1988 and has provided Christmas assistance since 1921 in Kosciusko County. This is the fourth national event by Walmart since 2019. The Salvation Army will assist over 300 children this year for Christmas. For more information, go to www.sawarsaw.org. Pictured (L to R) are Envoy Ken Locke, Beth Meyers, Kimberly Sechrist and Michael Maynard, manager.
