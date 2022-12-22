Read full article on original website
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
Kevin Owens Comments On Working With John Cena
Kevin Owens has had a wild career and teaming with John Cena is another accolade. Kevin Owens and John Cena will team up next Friday on SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens has previously feuded with John Cena over the United States Championship when he was first brought up to the main roster from NXT. Now, enemies have turned to friends. Owens spoke on “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenburg” about the upcoming match and his love for John Cena.
John Morrison Comments On CM Punk’s Behaviour During All Out Media Scrum
CM Punk has been out of action since All Out as he injured his triceps. He underwent surgery for the condition and is currently on the road to recovery. In the meantime, The Elite have returned to AEW television and continue to be a featured act there. While speaking with...
WATCH: Emma Slaps The Taste Out Of Scarletts Mouth
All we needed was someone to yell “WORLDSTARRRR!”. Tonight on SmackDown, Emma approached Scarlett and Karrion Kross backstage. She said she wasn’t a fan of how they disrespected a legend like Rey Mysterio and she heard they called Riddick Moss a Joker. Scarlett corrected her and said no, she called him a fool. That’s when Emma absolutely slapped the lips off of Scarlett! Before she could retaliate, Kross stepped him and told Emma she has no idea what she’s done. Check out the nasty slap below!
Tony Schiavone Believes Bret Hart Never Reached The Level Of Greatness That Ric Flair Did
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial incidents in pro wrestling history, as it is still talked about to this very day. It truly changed Bret Hart’s career, as he eventually went to WCW and suffered a premature retirement. Bret Hart has battled many foes in his...
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign
This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
Dutch Mantell Attacked And Robbed
Dutch Mantell began his journey in the wrestling world in 1972. He wrestled for various promotions until 1990, following which he worked in various roles such as commentator, booker, and on-screen manager. He became widely popular for his work in WWE under the name “Zeb Colter.”. The former WWE...
Kevin Owens Has Two Years Left On His WWE Contract And Has No Intention Of Leaving When Its Up
Last year, after a lot of speculation about whether Kevin Owens would stay with WWE or not, it was revealed that Owens signed another contract with WWE, which was said to be a multi-year deal. Prior to his re-signing, many fans believed Owens would make his way to AEW and...
MJF Says Christmas Is Overrated
The Salt of the Earth has been bragging about his supremacy ever since he defeated Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear in November 2022 to win the AEW World Championship. He has been taking jabs at everything in sight, including a recent one on the occasion of Christmas on Twitter, calling it as overrated as his potentially upcoming challenger Bryan Danielson.
Belief That “Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H”
Every member of Vince McMahon’s family has been a part of WWE in some capacity. His wife, Linda, served as the CEO of the company for a long time, while his son Shane has been considered the Man Without Fear for his exceptional in-ring performances and being a minority owner. Finally, Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, currently reigns over WWE as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/23/22
AEW Rampage is being taped in San Antonio, Texas following AEW Dynamite. The show will feature a $300,000 Casino Trios Battle Royal which kicks off the show, A Tag Team Title Match and much more. If you do not want to read spoilers, stop now. Results are below. AEW Rampage...
The Undertaker Didn’t Think The Rock Would Go Far In WWE
The Rock certainly did not have the best of starts in WWE, as his Rocky Maivia character was hated by almost everyone. The Rock eventually found his groove thanks to his electrifying persona and charisma. While speaking with Gary Vaynerchuk, The Undertaker talked about The Rock’s WWE debut. The Phenom...
Jimmy Jacobs Details How Difficult It Was To Speak To Vince McMahon
Jimmy Jacobs signed with WWE in 2015 as a writer. However, he was a few years later after taking a photo with members of the Bullet Club during their “invasion” for Being The Elite. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Jacobs was asked about the hardest part of being a...
Ricochet Required Stiches After This Week’s SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman and squared off against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This match was made after last week’s Smackdown, where Strowman saved Ricochet from a beatdown at the hands of Imperium.
WATCH: Max Caster Drops Hilarious Rap On AEW Rampage
Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of AEW Rampage. But, Max Caster was at ringside and made his way to the ring with his infamous pre-match raps. He went on to say he’s sending Sonjay, Jarrett and Lethal back to the IMPACT Zone, dissed Satnam Singh and even hyped up Texas. You can check out the rap below.
Tony Khan May Think Pushing Miro Is “A Waste Of Time”
Miro has not been seen in AEW since All Out, and he has not even competed on Dynamite for a few months. This has been a huge subject of worry for many fans, as they feel Miro is simply being underutilized and wasted in AEW. It was reported that Miro...
UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away From Presumed Heart Complications At The Age of 45
Stephan Bonnar is more than just a UFC Hall of Famer, he is 1/2 of the reason why the UFC got its mainstream spotlight. A pioneering competitor who introduced himself to UFC fans on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, Bonnar fought Forrest Griffin at the show’s finale to produce one of the greatest fights of all-time, later earning it a place in the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing.
