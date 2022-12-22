Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Second home destroyed in Kronberg conflagration
The Christmas Eve sun rose on a scene of devastation Saturday after fire ripped through the Kronberg Mobile Home Park in Perry, destroying two trailers and leaving their owners homeless at the holidays. The fire started shortly before midnight in the home of Robert Lee Knisley at 500 Fourth St.,...
theperrynews.com
Fire consumes trailer at Kronberg Mobile Home Park Friday
Fire destroyed a trailer late Friday at the Kronberg Mobile Home Park in south Perry. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 500 Fourth St., which was reported as fully engulfing unit F1 about 11:45 p.m. Officers of the Perry Police Department evacuated occupants of the trailer to the...
theperrynews.com
Wind chill warning in effect until noon Saturday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind chill warning for the Perry area in effect until Saturday at noon, and the ongoing winter weather advisory lasts until 6 a.m. Saturday. For the wind chill warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero are...
theperrynews.com
Snow closes 18th Street from North to Park streets
Drifting snow has forced the closure of 18th Street between North and Park streets until further notice, Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn announced Friday afternoon. Vaughn said the Perry Public Works Department is working hard to keep all streets open, but he urged motorists to use caution when driving and to watch for drifting snow.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 23
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent...
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for harassment after alleged murder threats
A Perry man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to kill a Perry woman and her family as well as officers of the Perry Police Department. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts.
Comments / 0