Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Colorado Chapter Newsletter Winter 2022. “Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.” – Gary Snyder[1]. Recently, I found myself in a vegetarian restaurant in New York City, having dinner with a group of co-workers. A number of them are vegetarian or vegan. None of them had ever been hunting. Talk turned to my own recent hunts, and from there to the importance of knowing where one’s food comes from and even more pedestrian details about processing an animal from “field to table.” My co-workers were interested, thoughtful, and engaged throughout.

