Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
CoD player sets world record for finishing every Modern Warfare 2 gun mastery and it took ages
There’s not much time to spend on our journeys around the sun, and people pick and choose the various time-wasters available to them to scrape some sort of meaning from our existence. In the gaming world, a version of that is the process of completing arbitrary challenges, and by...
tryhardguides.com
Every reveal from Nintendo’s final House of Indies showcase
Nintendo has released their last Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event showcase, which premiered all week on their official YouTube channel. Today, the featured games included Dust & Neon, UNDYING, Sea of Stars and Sports Story. The event concluded with a surprise announcement for an Indie World Holiday Sale,...
tryhardguides.com
Pokémon GO announces January 2023 events and raids
Pokémon GO is set to welcome the new year with a series of exciting events and raids. The January 2023 content update was recently revealed to include new Five-star Raids, Mega Raids, and Research Breakthrough. For the first time in Pokémon GO, trainers may encounter a Shiny Tapu Koko as part of the January 2023 update. Shiny Variants of featured Pokémon in these raids are also available.
tryhardguides.com
How to get the Nutcracker Paraglider in Dying Light 2 Winter Tales Event
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action-based, roleplaying game and is the sequel to the original Dying Light. It’s available across multiple platforms and was released in 2022 and will continue to expand with DLC over the next several years. For the holiday season, the Winter Tales event kicked off December 22nd and will end January 5th. If you need help on how to get the Nutcracker Paraglider in Dying Light 2’s Winter Tales event, we have you covered!
Vampire Survivors' first full DLC is coming next week
Legacy of the Moonspell will take players to an alternate world inspired by feudal Japan.
tryhardguides.com
Need for Speed Unbound Review – Visually stunning, stunningly fast
When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters in 2018, it came with a highly stylized take on the idea of an animated comic book. The visuals were, put simply, stunning, and combined the BOOM-BOP-POW comic book style with the look of a notebook filled with graffiti sketches. While Spider-Verse wasn’t the first to do this style, they certainly perfected it, to the point where it is the easiest comparison to draw when discussing the style.
tryhardguides.com
How to unlock and evolve the Shadow Pinion in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors is a shoot ’em up video game developed by Luca Galante. It features minimalistic gameplay and rogue-lite elements where you move thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn. The game features lots of different weapons that often require unlocking, and all of the base weapons can be evolved to create an even better version. If you need to know how to unlock and evolve the Shadow Pinion in Vampire Survivors, check out our step-by-step guide!
tryhardguides.com
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War gets a Mobile Game Adaptation
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War is a mobile game adaptation developed and produced by UserJoy Japan. The Legend of Heroes is a very successful series of role-playing video games developed by Nihon Falcom. All games in the franchises released since 2004 are part of the Trails subseries. The Northern War is the second mobile game in The Legend of Heroes series, followed by The Legend of Heroes: Akatsuki no Kiseki, which is still live in Japan since its initial release.
tryhardguides.com
All 4 Games in Nintendo’s House of Indies Holiday Event: Day 3
Nintendo has featured four brand-new indies for their ongoing Holiday Event this week, including announcements and updates for Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, Sonority, Tin Hearts and Sail Forth. Nintendo’s YouTube channel will host more indie showcases every day through this Friday, at 9 AM pacific time. Potion Craft: Alchemist...
tryhardguides.com
LA Times Crossword December 24 2022 Answers (12/24/22)
Each day, the LA Times releases a free daily crossword and doesn’t require a subscription to the publication in order to play. It is also optimized to be mobile-friendly for crossword solving on the go. This post shares all of the answers to the LA Times Crossword published December 24 2022.
tryhardguides.com
Project New World Codes Wiki – New Release (December 2022)
Roblox Project New World is an experience developed by Holy Developer Council for the platform. In this game, you will be playing as either a Marine or a Pirate in this game based off of the anime and manga One Piece. Find powerful Devil Fruits to increase your abilities and see if you can become the master of all the seas!
tryhardguides.com
Project New World Trello Link & Discord Server (December 2022)
Roblox Project New World is an experience created by the developers at Holy Developer Council. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
tryhardguides.com
YBA Spin & Boxing Reworks v.1.39 Update Log and Patch Notes
The new Spin & Boxing Reworks update for Your Bizarre Adventure will be released on December 24th, 2022! There are a ton of other bug fixes, content additions, and balancing done to the game that you can read all about in the update log. This is a big patch, so make sure to pay attention what was added so that you can take full advantage!
tryhardguides.com
Aka Review – A try at Enlightenment
The fundamental goal of Aka is to have no goal whatsoever. That is to say, Aka is a game where you have plenty to do, but you don’t have to do any of it. Plant and harvest crops, creating a massive garden farm that could feed an entire village. Or don’t, if you’d rather just lay in the grass and stare at the sky, you have the option to do that as well.
tryhardguides.com
Battle royale spin-off series ARK: The Survival of the Fittest receives updates
ARK: Survival Evolved spin-off series ARK: The Survival of the Fittest, prototype is now available for testing. In this spin-off, 60 combatants face off against each other in a fast-paced, action-packed battle for survival. As this version is a prototype, it’s been released to test the new gameplay, and you...
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
tryhardguides.com
Warhammer 40k: Darktide Review – Grimdark Unpolished
“In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war.” This quote describes the Warhammer: 40k series at its core, and while this surely means a reality of constant suffering for the in-universe inhabitants of the Imperium of Man, it makes for a great video game setting for those of us separated from the conflict by the fourth wall.
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
Comments / 0