Hurricane, UT

17-year-old girl dies at Hurricane boarding school

By Ryan Marion
 2 days ago
A 17-year-old female student was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after collapsing at a boarding school for troubled teens in Hurricane.

At 4:58 p.m. police and medical personnel responded to reports of a student that collapsed after reported feeling sick and collapsing at the Diamond Ranch Academy on Sand Hollow Road.

Staff at the school were performing CPR and life-saving measures until they arrived.

The patient was pronounced deceased when they arrived. The investigation is ongoing at this time to determine the cause of the death.

In a statement by the Hurricane City Police Department, they extend their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the student.

Comments / 8

default-avatar
marciablack9
2d ago

Diamond Ranch is an exceptional school that helps kids who no one else can reach. It is so sad that one of the students died, but reserve judgment until you hear the whole story.

Reply
3
 

