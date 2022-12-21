Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Tips To Stay Safe and Warm During in Winter Storm SeasonTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Construction Underway at 1810 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that construction has topped out at a three-story, three-unit apartment building at 1810 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. The development is situated on the south side of the block between South 18th and South 19th streets. Designed by Designblendz, the structure will span 3,352 square feet. Permits list Michael Treacy as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $450,000.
Construction Complete at 801 Aramingo Avenue in Fishtown
Philadelphia YIMBY’s recent site visit has confirmed the completion of construction at The Port at Aramingo, a four-story, 11-unit apartment complex situated at 801 Aramingo Avenue (alternately 801-11 Aramingo Avenue) in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by HDO Architecture, the project spans 16,253 square feet. The complex offers rental apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms and amenities such as balconies, walk-in closets, parking, and roof decks, which offer views of the Center City skyline views. Permits list Process Contracting as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $1.6 million.
Construction Nearly Complete at The Wagon House in Olde Kensington
A recent site visit has revealed that construction work is nearly complete at The Wagon House, a four-story mixed-use building at 1935 North 2nd Street in Olde Kensington. The structure will replace a garage and an adjacent lot on the east side of the block between West Berks Street and West Norris Street. Designed by Ambit Architecture, the structure will rise from a combined lot at 1935-39 North 2nd Street and span 10,640 square feet, which will include 1,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space and 13 residential units. The building will feature a basement, full sprinkling, and parking for four bicycles. Permits list Baltimore Select Properties as the contractor and a construction cost of $1.8 million.
Permits Issued For 2132-38 North 10th Street in North Philadelphia East
Permits have been issued for the construction of a multi-family development at 2132038 North 10th Street in North Philadelphia East. Designed by Designblendz, the new building will rise six stories tall, with 35 residential units situated inside, as well as parking for 14 cars and 21 bicycles. In total, the structure will span 44,628 square feet.
Permits Issued for 608 South American Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, nine-unit apartment building at 608 South American Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia. The development will replace a joined pair of prewar rowhouses on the west side of the block between South Street and Bainbridge Street. Designed by Gnome Architects, the new building will span 9,173 square feet and will feature a basement and two private roof decks. Permits list Cassidy McGrath as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $1.2 million.
Renovation Work Begins at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington
After permits had been issued over a year ago in November 2021, renovation work appears to finally have started at Engine 29 Firehouse, an adaptive reuse development at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington, as noted in a recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY. The development will involve a rear five-story addition to the existing three-story firehouse. The ground floor of the existing structure will be renovated into commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units, as well as parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
Customers brave the brutal cold for Termini Bros. tradition in South Philadelphia
A 101-year-old holiday tradition continued on Christmas Eve in South Philadelphia.
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
Fire erupts in Strawberry Mansion church
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a church in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
Pa. health service ambulances impounded over slow payments
Crozer Health paramedics have been dealing with an aging fleet of vehicles often in need of repairs. Now, they say, after the company has struggled to pay for those repairs, one shop is keeping the ambulances until it gets paid. Crozer said it planned to pay its garage bill by...
Philly man struck and killed; Del. man charged with DUI after driving through crash site
A Philadelphia man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and a Delaware man is under arrest after driving through the crash scene.
Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford
After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
'What woke me up was the loud explosion:' East Earl Township home collapses after fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a fire that led to a Lancaster County home's collapse. First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. FOX43 spoke to neighbor Ruth Good at the scene.
Philadelphia home earns national acclaim for holiday light display with more than 50k lights
Tim Macrina has been lighting up his home for the holidays with his light display which he dubs 'Christmas on Lincoln'.
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
A Chester County farm.Photo byChester County Planning Commission. Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County.
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
