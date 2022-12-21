ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyyimby.com

Construction Underway at 1810 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that construction has topped out at a three-story, three-unit apartment building at 1810 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. The development is situated on the south side of the block between South 18th and South 19th streets. Designed by Designblendz, the structure will span 3,352 square feet. Permits list Michael Treacy as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $450,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at 801 Aramingo Avenue in Fishtown

Philadelphia YIMBY’s recent site visit has confirmed the completion of construction at The Port at Aramingo, a four-story, 11-unit apartment complex situated at 801 Aramingo Avenue (alternately 801-11 Aramingo Avenue) in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by HDO Architecture, the project spans 16,253 square feet. The complex offers rental apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms and amenities such as balconies, walk-in closets, parking, and roof decks, which offer views of the Center City skyline views. Permits list Process Contracting as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $1.6 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Nearly Complete at The Wagon House in Olde Kensington

A recent site visit has revealed that construction work is nearly complete at The Wagon House, a four-story mixed-use building at 1935 North 2nd Street in Olde Kensington. The structure will replace a garage and an adjacent lot on the east side of the block between West Berks Street and West Norris Street. Designed by Ambit Architecture, the structure will rise from a combined lot at 1935-39 North 2nd Street and span 10,640 square feet, which will include 1,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space and 13 residential units. The building will feature a basement, full sprinkling, and parking for four bicycles. Permits list Baltimore Select Properties as the contractor and a construction cost of $1.8 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 2132-38 North 10th Street in North Philadelphia East

Permits have been issued for the construction of a multi-family development at 2132038 North 10th Street in North Philadelphia East. Designed by Designblendz, the new building will rise six stories tall, with 35 residential units situated inside, as well as parking for 14 cars and 21 bicycles. In total, the structure will span 44,628 square feet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 608 South American Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, nine-unit apartment building at 608 South American Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia. The development will replace a joined pair of prewar rowhouses on the west side of the block between South Street and Bainbridge Street. Designed by Gnome Architects, the new building will span 9,173 square feet and will feature a basement and two private roof decks. Permits list Cassidy McGrath as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $1.2 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Renovation Work Begins at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington

After permits had been issued over a year ago in November 2021, renovation work appears to finally have started at Engine 29 Firehouse, an adaptive reuse development at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington, as noted in a recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY. The development will involve a rear five-story addition to the existing three-story firehouse. The ground floor of the existing structure will be renovated into commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units, as well as parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBJ7.com

ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mercerme.com

Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
HOPEWELL, NJ
CBS Philly

City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford

After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
CHADDS FORD, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy