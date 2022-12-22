Read full article on original website
Frigid temperatures are leading to pipes freezing
With the frigid temps outside, many homeowners and business owners are dealing with busted or frozen pipes.
WISN
Rush to snag holiday hams before the winter storm hits
MILWAUKEE — Between weather altering travel plans and holiday get-togethers, some folks say they're happy to be able to check the holiday meal off their list. Some waited in line at the Honey Baked Ham Company for more than 30 minutes to secure the centerpiece of their holiday meal.
CBS 58
Expert shares tips to keep your furnace running properly through arctic temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Heating and electrical workers have been busy around the clock with calls of broken furnaces. Workers at O'Leary's Plumbing, Heating and Electrical say they're already booking well into the night if you're looking for someone to come out and look at your furnace. But there are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County vehicle in ditch calls steady during winter storm
WAUKESHA, Wis. - As a winter storm brought snow, wind and cold to southeast Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 22, slick roadways were a big concern. In Waukesha County, 911 dispatchers came to work prepared. At the Waukesha County Communication Center, calls came in pretty steadily all day Thursday, but considering what...
CBS 58
What drivers need to know about their cars in the bitter cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The bitter cold can have some harsh impacts on our cars. CBS 58 has spoken to more than a dozen mechanics and all said that they're busy today servicing customers ahead of the holiday. There are some important reminders drivers should know before they hit the roads.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
During snow, wind, Racine deputy says driving slowly is key
RACINE, Wis. - While staying home is the best thing to do during a winter storm, if you do need to head out on the roads, law enforcement wants your help in keeping everyone safe. FOX6 News rode along with Racine County Sheriff's Deputy Nathan Schmaling Thursday night, Dec. 22,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market; last minute gift rush
MILWAUKEE - Jess Poisol from Indeed Brewing Company gives us an inside scoop on what we can look forward to if we need some last-minute gifts from the Milwaukee Makers Market. The Milwaukee Makers Market will be open Friday, Dec. 23, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for last-minute shoppers.
spectrumnews1.com
Incoming storm leads shoppers to shift their plans
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Jane Miller and her daughter, Megan O’Shea, took advantage of their time Tuesday afternoon to go to Meijer in Greenfield to do some grocery shopping ahead of a winter storm that's expected to hit the state late this week. Not only do they need things...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday shopping without overspending
MILWAUKEE - Although Black Friday deals are long gone, present procrastinators can still get their holiday shopping done without overspending! Brad Allen with Drake & Associates provides tips to stay on budget when buying last-minute gifts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
WISN
Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow ride-along in Waukesha County
FOX6 rode along in a snowplow with Paul Terry of Paul Terry Services during the winter storm Thursday. Take a look at the road conditions in Waukesha County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport open during winter storm
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport remained open Thursday, Dec. 22 during the latest winter storm – and holiday air travel was in full swing. Snow plows cleared the runways as flights came and went. Visibility was low at times, but people who were flying out told FOX6 News they arrived early to ensure they had enough time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday happenings at The Corners of Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Need a last-minute gift? There’s plenty of time and plenty to find at The Corners Of Brookfield. Gino Salomone is checking out how they're celebrating the season.
WISN
Wisconsin SE Closings & Delays - Winter Storm Warning issued
MILWAUKEE — AWinter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Several districts have announced school closings for tomorrow: Waukesha, Elmbrook, Kenosha, West Allis, and Racine are among them. You can see a full list of closings and delays here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County snow emergency Friday, facilities to close
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Wednesday declared a snow emergency for Friday, Dec. 23. Several facilities – including the Milwaukee County Courthouse and Vel Phillips Detention Center – will be closed due to the snow emergency. "Essential" departments and positions will continue to operate. A...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winkie's Hallmark & Gifts; holiday gifts and decoration ideas
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Winkie's Hallmark & Gifts is a third-generation, family-owned store in the heart of Whitefish Bay, and they have plenty of gifts for every occasion. FOX6 News Brian Kramp is in Whitefish Bay with Leah to find out some holiday decorating and gift ideas. .
