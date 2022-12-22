Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Hardwood Spotlight Week 3: Old Town girls hoops hopeful for first state title
OLD TOWN – Old Town girls basketball has never won a state title, but the Coyotes are prime contenders as the current top team in Class B North. “This has been one of our goals since travel ball,” junior Makayla Emerson says. “We’ve worked so hard for this, and we’re hoping that this year we can complete it.”
foxbangor.com
Saunders scores 31 as Brewer boys hoops routs Cony, remains unbeaten
AUGUSTA – Brewer boys basketball moved to 4-0 on the season as they defeated previously unbeaten Cony 94-44. The game was relatively close after the first quarter, with the Witches holding a 20-14 lead. Brewer would extend their lead to 31-22 at the half, but Cony hardly had an...
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth remains unbeaten with big second half run to down Presque Isle
ELLSWORTH – What was just a three-point game at halftime turned into a dominating win for Ellsworth, as the Eagles came out on top over Presque Isle 66-39. The game was back-and-forth to start, tied at 10-10 after the first quarter. In the second, the Eagles took a slight lead over the Wildcats, up 23-20 before the break. Then, they went on a 28-8 run for the entire third quarter, and rode that to their fourth straight win to open the year.
foxbangor.com
Broncos fall to Vikings at home behind strong effort from Pelletier
HAMPDEN – Hampden Academy boys basketball fell to Oxford Hills on Thursday night, 69-42. The Broncos trailed by 11 at the half, with the Vikings taking a 29-18 lead into the break. Oxford Hills used a big second half to grow a twenty point lead and secure their fourth victory in a row to open the year.
foxbangor.com
Fast Break Week 3: A Minute With Nokomis’ Madden White
NEWPORT – For the third “A Minute With…” of the season, Fox Bangor sports caught up with Nokomis senior Madden White. White answers the questions everyone wants to know- what’s your favorite holiday song, favorite holiday tradition, best gift you’ve ever given, and more!
foxbangor.com
Parking ban Kenduskeag Stream Plaza in Bangor
BANGOR– Due to inclement weather, there is the possibility of flooding in and around the Kenduskeag Stream plaza, particularly parking areas located downtown on both sides of the stream. Public Works will be restricting parking in this area out of an abundance of caution beginning at 7:00 AM tomorrow,...
foxbangor.com
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
foxbangor.com
Crews respond to fire
BANGOR — Authorities are investigating what caused a fire in Bangor last night that displaced 7 people. Crews were called to 18 Fremont Street just before 8 pm. 4 adults and three children were living in the home. All of them were able to escape uninjured. Bangor firefighters say...
foxbangor.com
City of Bangor warming centers for Friday
BANGOR– The City of Bangor has released this information regarding Warming Centers for Friday December 23rd. Will be ready to open, should widespread power outages occur, for those needing to charge electronic devices or a warm place to stay. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available should the need arise. If this becomes a necessity – all media outlets and social media platforms will be updated to reflect hours and contact information.
foxbangor.com
Holiday Weekend Community Calendar
Due to the nature of the storm over the weekend – double check if events will still occur. Join the Mad Kat staff in wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater you can get your hands on. Stone Tree Farm and Cidery, Unity. 4 pm – 8 pm. Wear your...
foxbangor.com
The Lucerne Inn offers discount during outages
DEDHAM — The Lucerne Inn is offering a discounted rate to locals without power. The owners say that for as long as people are without power and need a warm place to stay, the inn will charge around $60 a night instead of its usual rate. The owners say...
foxbangor.com
Fire displaces 7 people
BANGOR- Authorities are investigating what caused a fire in Bangor last night that displaced 7 people. Crews were called to 18 Fremont street just before 8 pm. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau said when they arrived they found a bedroom in the back in fire. Several departments were called...
foxbangor.com
Wanted Massachusetts man arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE– Local, state and federal authorities arrested a wanted Massachusetts man following a standoff at a Waterville residence. According to Maine State Police, a search warrant was executed at 224 County Road after information indicated that 31-year-old Diego Martinez was hiding there. Martinez had been sought by multiple Maine...
foxbangor.com
Bank robbery suspect in court
BANGOR —A man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor this week made his first court appearance today. It was Tuesday afternoon when authorities say Donovan Steen, 32, held up the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway, making off with a still undisclosed amount of cash. In court on Friday...
foxbangor.com
Unclaimed property could be yours
AUGUSTA– The Office of the State Treasurer has something that could make someones holiday a little brighter. They are currently holding more than 304 million dollars worth of unclaimed property. Unclaimed property consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost of abandoned when an owner can...
Comments / 0