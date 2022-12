Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 22; Hubbard 30 run; Hubbard 35 run. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Goff 39 pass to Chark on 3rd-and-10; Goff 13 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-6. Detroit 7, Carolina 7.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO