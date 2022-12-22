Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE
As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
Details On AEW's Big Production Hire, Mike Mansury
AEW made a big hire in the form of Mike Mansury. Mansury announced his return to wrestling as a Senior VP & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. He previously served as VP of Global TV Production for WWE. He's been around AEW shows for the last several weeks at least, but this hire is even bigger than many realize on the surface.
Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve
Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away At 45
UFC legend Stephan Bonnar has died at 45 years old. The UFC announced the sad news on Christmas Eve, revealing that the Hall of Famer hugely credited by UFC President Dana White as part of the success of UFC, had passed away on December 22. "Stephan Bonnar was one of...
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Jermaine Dupri’s ‘106 & Park’ Claims: ‘Stop The Cap’
Bow Wow has disputed Jermaine Dupri‘s recent claim that he created 106 & Park as a vehicle for his So So Def signee and protégé to counter MTV’s TRL. During his interview with The Goats And Underdogs podcast last week, JD explained that he presented the idea of a youth-oriented video countdown show to BET’s then President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill. The Atlanta mogul felt like Black artists, namely Bow Wow, were not getting the same love from TRL as some of their pop counterparts.
Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details
Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
Christmas Eve! Rick Ross drops an F bomb, Bloodline does it nWo style | Grapsody 12/24/2022
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg), and Cameron Hawkins (@CeeHawk) talk wrestling news for December 24th, 2022!
tjrwrestling.net
Rick Ross Expressed His Heart With Dynamite F-Bomb
Rick Ross caused a stir with his appearance on AEW Dynamite after he dropped an f-bomb before leaving with Swerve Strickland’s new group. On Dynamite Holiday Bash, Rick Ross was in attendance to try and mediate a meeting between the former AEW Tag Team Champions but meditation was not on Strickland’s mind.
AEW Files To Trademark 'SAP' And More, Swerve Strickland Files Trademark On 'Mogul Affilliates'
New trademarks filed in the world of AEW. All Elite Wrestling filed trademarks on "SAP," "Spanish Announce Project," and "Spanish Announce Position." The trademarks are in relation to the new group consisting of the Japanese Deathmatch Legend Luther, Serpentico, and Angelico. Full description:. G & S: Conducting entertainment exhibitions in...
Evil Uno Discusses Streaming On Twitch, What Drew Him Back To Game Streaming
Evil Uno discusses his history with Twitch. Both Twitch and YouTube have became major outlets of media distribution over the past number of years, especially for athletes. Many pro athletes, including wrestlers, have made very good money out of a side career in the world of streaming. Evil Uno, who...
More Details On Mandy Rose's Release
Fightful Select learned that Mandy Rose has been released from her WWE contract on December 14. Fightful has learned that WWE felt they were put in a position where they needed to release her due to what they considered the explicit nature of the content on her FanTime page. They considered this to be outside the parameters of her WWE contract. In following up, WWE sources indicated to Fightful that they felt like the content was not appropriate for one or more of their partner relationships, and that she didn't seem interested in ceasing posting.
Trios Battle Royale, WWE Tag Titles | AEW Rampage & Smackdown 12/23/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@DudeFelice) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet match: Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville are announced. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Rey Mysterio vs. Angel. - Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Emma backstage. -...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 Sees Uptick In Viewership, Drop In Key Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash drew 957,000 viewers on December 21. This number is up slightly from last week's episode which drew 950,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.30 (396,000 viewers) in the...
Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout
Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
Dolph Ziggler: Tommy Dreamer Told Me Robert Roode Was, 'Basically You From Another Company'
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his career as a singles stars and as a tag team. Ziggler was the man who helped introduce wrestling fans to Big E on the main roster in 2012 and re-introduce Drew McIntyre to the main roster in 2018. He also formed a team with Robert Roode, capturing both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships as a duo.
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)
Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
EJ Nduka: Triple H Told Me I Reminded Him A Lot Of The Rock With My Work Ethic
EJ Nduka got high praise from Triple H. Nduka signed with WWE in August 2019 after competing in college football and professional bodybuilding. Nduka was a highly touted prospect, but never made it to NXT television and only wrestled a couple of matches at NXT live events. He was eventually released in May 2021.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0