Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.

12 HOURS AGO