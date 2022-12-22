Read full article on original website
Unlike snow plowers and meteorologists and sports bloggers, Kentucky Basketball has the weekend off for the holiday so the team can be at home with their families. Kentucky’s coaches and players are currently scattered across the country for quality time with loved ones and Christmas cheer, and soon the team will reconvene in Lexington to begin the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule, plus that New Year’s Eve party with Louisville a week from tomorrow.
UNLV 74, SOUTHERN MISS 63
Percentages: FG .431, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Arnold 1-3, Pinckney 1-4, Aguirre 0-1, Hart 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Crowley 0-4, Haase 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Haase, Pinckney). Turnovers: 25 (Crowley 7, Arnold 4, Harris 4, Haase 3, Pinckney 3, Aguirre, Hart, Ivory, Morman).
35-pound raccoon steals Missouri state record
There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons. Two brothers appear to have snagged the latter in northern Missouri during hunting season, shattering a new state record. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County. They contacted a conservation agent who weighed the raccoon on a certified scale. The current Missouri state record raccoon is 28 pounds, 8 ounces. New records are determined at the end of the hunting and trapping seasons, which end at the end of February. Extended trapping season on private land is from March 1 to April 14. Congratulations, Couper and Hunter! That’s one BIG catch.
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
Arkansas Basketball: Inside the Numbers
No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm. Although there is...
