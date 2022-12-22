There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons. Two brothers appear to have snagged the latter in northern Missouri during hunting season, shattering a new state record. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County. They contacted a conservation agent who weighed the raccoon on a certified scale. The current Missouri state record raccoon is 28 pounds, 8 ounces. New records are determined at the end of the hunting and trapping seasons, which end at the end of February. Extended trapping season on private land is from March 1 to April 14. Congratulations, Couper and Hunter! That’s one BIG catch.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO