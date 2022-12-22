ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins will miss his tenth straight game with an adductor strain despite practicing in full on Friday. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see more minutes against a Memphis team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Donte DiVincenzo (illness) probable for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against Memphis. Our models expect him to play 25.2 minutes against the Grizzlies. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 11.8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Murphy scores 23, Pelicans beat Thunder in OT without Zion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of leading scorer Zion Williamson and a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125 in overtime on Friday night. Murphy and CJ McCollum each hit a 3-pointer in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
SFGate

Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34

Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Minshew 48 pass to A.Brown; Minshew 3 run on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 3, Dallas 0. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 0. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9

Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: T.Huntley 40 pass to Watkins; T.Huntley 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Atlanta 0. Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:03. Key Play: T.Huntley 36 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Atlanta 0. Bal_Robinson...
SFGate

Buffalo 35, Chicago 13

Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: V.Jones kick return to Chicago 36; Fields 20 pass to Pringle; Montgomery 28 run. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 29; J.Allen 24 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-6; Cook 24 run.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy