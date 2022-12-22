Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins will miss his tenth straight game with an adductor strain despite practicing in full on Friday. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see more minutes against a Memphis team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
SFGate
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) probable for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against Memphis. Our models expect him to play 25.2 minutes against the Grizzlies. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 11.8...
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
Citrus County Chronicle
Murphy scores 23, Pelicans beat Thunder in OT without Zion
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of leading scorer Zion Williamson and a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125 in overtime on Friday night. Murphy and CJ McCollum each hit a 3-pointer in...
SFGate
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Minshew 48 pass to A.Brown; Minshew 3 run on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 3, Dallas 0. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 0. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key...
SFGate
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9
Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: T.Huntley 40 pass to Watkins; T.Huntley 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Atlanta 0. Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:03. Key Play: T.Huntley 36 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Atlanta 0. Bal_Robinson...
SFGate
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: V.Jones kick return to Chicago 36; Fields 20 pass to Pringle; Montgomery 28 run. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 29; J.Allen 24 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-6; Cook 24 run.
Comments / 0