KLTV
Free water offered to Overton residents
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents in need of water can get some for free Saturday afternoon. The Overton Fire and Police departments will be passing out free water until 3 p.m. at the Overton Volunteer Fire Department at 201 Main St.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Prairie Grove Utilities customers near Diboll
PRAIRIE GROVE, Texas (KTRE) - All Prairie Grove Utilities water customers near Diboll are advised to boil all water intended for personal consumption until further notice. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. The notice was issued due to a drop in pressure in the water system.
KLTV
Frigid conditions lead to loss of water service in Overton
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Overton said they have no water service at this time due to the frigid conditions causing freezing and damage to pipes and equipment at the city’s two water wells. The Overton Fire Department is offering to fill containers for those who don’t...
KLTV
Heat lamp believed to be cause of Whitehouse area mobile home fire
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Wednesday in the Whitehouse area. After a preliminary investigation, Interim Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the fire originated on the front porch of the home where a clamp-style heat lamp was being used for outdoor animals. The home was estimated to be 70 percent destroyed by the fire.
KLTV
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
KLTV
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. Mom’s Diner in Lufkin is hosting a fundraiser today to benefit a little boy named Rylan. Rylan was severely burned in a...
KLTV
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
KLTV
City of Lufkin prepares for arctic cold front
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin has been preparing for the arctic cold front that is arriving Thursday night. Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Lufkin Gerald Williamson said they have been preparing multiple departments for this freeze. He said while this freeze has little chance for precipitation, unlike the February 2021 freeze, the city learned a lot from that experience and has prepared.
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
KLTV
Lufkin restaurant continues 15-year tradition of serving community on Christmas Eve
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For 15 years, Destin Sabani, owner of the Manhattan Fine Dining Restaurant in Lufkin, has prepared 500 plates of spaghetti for the community on Christmas Eve to help people during the holidays. “Everybody should be happy and enjoy the season,” Sabani said. The community takes...
KLTV
Law enforcement arrest suspect after barricade situation in Wells
WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after threatening to harm children inside a home during a welfare check. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 20, they were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of U.S. 69 in Wells for a welfare check.
KLTV
Nacogdoches’s Ryan Larson Signs with Northwestern Louisiana
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches hosted a signing party Wednesday night in a restaurant in the historic downtown district. Dragons standout Ryan Larson signed to go play football for Northwestern State in Louisiana. “Feels great.” He said, “I put on a lot of hard work and it feels like it’s...
KLTV
Suspect in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Jacksonville has turned himself in to police. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Terasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night in Jacksonville when he turned himself in to authorities. He was transported to the Cherokee County jail and booked without...
KLTV
Timpson’s Terry Bussey named 2022 Mr. Texas Football
TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey has been chosen as the recipient for the 2022 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the year. He is the first junior to receive the award since Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the award when he played for Allen High School.
