foxbangor.com
Ellsworth remains unbeaten with big second half run to down Presque Isle
ELLSWORTH – What was just a three-point game at halftime turned into a dominating win for Ellsworth, as the Eagles came out on top over Presque Isle 66-39. The game was back-and-forth to start, tied at 10-10 after the first quarter. In the second, the Eagles took a slight lead over the Wildcats, up 23-20 before the break. Then, they went on a 28-8 run for the entire third quarter, and rode that to their fourth straight win to open the year.
foxbangor.com
Saunders scores 31 as Brewer boys hoops routs Cony, remains unbeaten
AUGUSTA – Brewer boys basketball moved to 4-0 on the season as they defeated previously unbeaten Cony 94-44. The game was relatively close after the first quarter, with the Witches holding a 20-14 lead. Brewer would extend their lead to 31-22 at the half, but Cony hardly had an...
foxbangor.com
Hardwood Spotlight Week 3: Old Town girls hoops hopeful for first state title
OLD TOWN – Old Town girls basketball has never won a state title, but the Coyotes are prime contenders as the current top team in Class B North. “This has been one of our goals since travel ball,” junior Makayla Emerson says. “We’ve worked so hard for this, and we’re hoping that this year we can complete it.”
foxbangor.com
Broncos fall to Vikings at home behind strong effort from Pelletier
HAMPDEN – Hampden Academy boys basketball fell to Oxford Hills on Thursday night, 69-42. The Broncos trailed by 11 at the half, with the Vikings taking a 29-18 lead into the break. Oxford Hills used a big second half to grow a twenty point lead and secure their fourth victory in a row to open the year.
foxbangor.com
Fast Break Week 3: A Minute With Nokomis’ Madden White
NEWPORT – For the third “A Minute With…” of the season, Fox Bangor sports caught up with Nokomis senior Madden White. White answers the questions everyone wants to know- what’s your favorite holiday song, favorite holiday tradition, best gift you’ve ever given, and more!
WPFO
Body found in field in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
wabi.tv
Seven displaced following Bangor fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
wabi.tv
Strong Winds Until Midnight, Flash Freeze Into Saturday Morning
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT will remain in effect through midnight as strong and damaging winds will continue for the first half of the night and then the threat of a flash freeze into early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will last until the cold front begins to move...
foxbangor.com
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
foxbangor.com
Pet of the Week
BANGOR – Our weekly pet from the Bangor Humane Society, this time around, was a small pup named Siren. He got his name for the way he howls when he gets left alone for too long. For all the details on this sweet little guy, watch the full video...
New Business Comes to Closed Walgreens on Oak in Bangor
It is always welcoming to see new businesses open no matter what kind of stores they are, especially when they replace a closed business, using their shuttered building. Located where Broadway turns into Oak Street, where the once Walgreens that closed June 1, 2020, sat empty for almost 2 and a half years.
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
foxbangor.com
Holiday Weekend Community Calendar
Due to the nature of the storm over the weekend – double check if events will still occur. Join the Mad Kat staff in wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater you can get your hands on. Stone Tree Farm and Cidery, Unity. 4 pm – 8 pm. Wear your...
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
foxbangor.com
City of Bangor warming centers for Friday
BANGOR– The City of Bangor has released this information regarding Warming Centers for Friday December 23rd. Will be ready to open, should widespread power outages occur, for those needing to charge electronic devices or a warm place to stay. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available should the need arise. If this becomes a necessity – all media outlets and social media platforms will be updated to reflect hours and contact information.
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
wabi.tv
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month. Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.
