Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
Driver dies in Grandview Triangle crash
Kansas City police say an SUV driver died early Friday morning while trying to exit from eastbound I-435 to southbound I-49.
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
1 killed in wreck at I-435 EB exit ramp to SB I-49 in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was killed in a wreck around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Three Trails Crossing area.
Video shows KC murder suspect, victim arguing before gunshots
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the Dec. 14, fatal shooting of Curtis Henderson in the 3600 block of Jefferson Street in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Francisco J. Enriquez, 51, faces Murder 2nd Degree, two Unlawful...
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
Kansas City police investigating after shots fired inside Ward Parkway Center
The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene Tuesday night after shots were fired near Ward Parkway Center.
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
Kansas City police chief says she didn't know her husband supported detective convicted of 2019 killing
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Friday that she didn’t know that her husband, who is a captain in the department, had written a letter of support for Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City police detective convicted in the 2019 killing of a Black man. Graves, who was...
KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim, who was shot this afternoon, died. Officers went to the 8000 block of N. Denver Ave. just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.
1 person killed after crashing a vehicle upside down into icy Brush Creek in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday after a vehicle landed upside down in an icy Brush Creek. Fire crews and police were called out a 2:20 p.m. on a water rescue call at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Paseo Boulevard in Kansas City for a vehicle in Brush Creek.
KCPD adopts family with 10 kids for Christmas after father’s hit-and-run death
Kansas City police play Santa after a hit-and-run crash this year took a man's life. The department adopted the family with 10 kids following their father's death earlier this year.
Gardner family escapes Wednesday night house fire
GARDNER, Kan. — A family was able to escape a house fire in Gardner, Kansas overnight. The incident happened at a home on West 185th Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the basement. No injuries were reported. No word yet on what...
Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Dec. 9 shooting in KCK
A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Dec. 9.
Search Warrant Served On Roush Road
On 12-22-22, at approximately 3:15 pm Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. Just after noon, a Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property. Sheriff Weber activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team, as well as the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation.
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
One dead after vehicle overturns in Kansas City’s Brush Creek
One person died after being recovered from a vehicle in Brush Creek near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and The Paseo in Kansas City.
Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
