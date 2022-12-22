ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hutch Post

Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim, who was shot this afternoon, died. Officers went to the 8000 block of N. Denver Ave. just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Gardner family escapes Wednesday night house fire

GARDNER, Kan. — A family was able to escape a house fire in Gardner, Kansas overnight. The incident happened at a home on West 185th Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the basement. No injuries were reported. No word yet on what...
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Search Warrant Served On Roush Road

On 12-22-22, at approximately 3:15 pm Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. Just after noon, a Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property. Sheriff Weber activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team, as well as the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

