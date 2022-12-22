ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning

Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

TDD Podcast Episode 159: A Wake In Winston Salem

Following a convincing streak of wins to end the fall semester, the Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer began an extended period of down time in the schedule beginning in early December. Over the course of three weeks Duke would play just, a total reversal from the first month...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Merry Christmas’ Win

It took an elbow to the mouth to turn the Tar Heels into dudes. If Carolina wasn’t quite ready to continue playing tough basketball with another physical Big Ten opponent, the Heels got the message late in the first half against Michigan in Charlotte. “Our best players have to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

NC State LB Drake Thomas declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State linebacker Drake Thomas has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Wake Forest native announced his intentions on social media late Friday night. Thomas was wavering on his decision over the last few weeks, according to Pack Pride sources, but put any rumors to...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Emotional Wake Forest team stuffs Missouri in Gasparilla Bowl 27-17

Winning tastes so much better after tasting defeat, especially multiple times. There's no secret that Wake Forest ended the season with a sour taste in their mouths losing four out of their last five games in just gut-wrenching fashion four different ways. In Raymond James Stadium, there was no gut-wrenching ending as a jubilant and emotional Demon Deacon team found what may be their best defensive performance of the year and some clutch offensive moments to take down Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers 27-17 to claim the Gasparilla Bowl Championship.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC's 2023 Recruiting Class

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with the media shortly after noon on Wednesday to discuss the Tar Heels' 2023 signing class and what this group of 20 will add to the program. “We had absolutely no drama, the 20 that we thought we're gonna...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Home prices soar in November with drop in new listings

Home prices in November soared from the same month a year ago and from the previous month throughout the Lake Norman area. October’s numbers signified a cooling off of a raging market, but as the calendar turned that trend did not follow. For Lake Norman, the median sales price shot up nearly 29 percent to $629,750, which was a 20 percent hike from October. Denver experienced an even higher year-over-year spike. The median sales price there rose 31.5 percent from November 2021 after a just a 4.2 percent rise in the previous month’s figures.
DENVER, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
WFAE.org

A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture

Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

