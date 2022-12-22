Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning
Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
TDD Podcast Episode 159: A Wake In Winston Salem
Following a convincing streak of wins to end the fall semester, the Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer began an extended period of down time in the schedule beginning in early December. Over the course of three weeks Duke would play just, a total reversal from the first month...
UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Merry Christmas’ Win
It took an elbow to the mouth to turn the Tar Heels into dudes. If Carolina wasn’t quite ready to continue playing tough basketball with another physical Big Ten opponent, the Heels got the message late in the first half against Michigan in Charlotte. “Our best players have to...
Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
NC State LB Drake Thomas declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State linebacker Drake Thomas has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Wake Forest native announced his intentions on social media late Friday night. Thomas was wavering on his decision over the last few weeks, according to Pack Pride sources, but put any rumors to...
Emotional Wake Forest team stuffs Missouri in Gasparilla Bowl 27-17
Winning tastes so much better after tasting defeat, especially multiple times. There's no secret that Wake Forest ended the season with a sour taste in their mouths losing four out of their last five games in just gut-wrenching fashion four different ways. In Raymond James Stadium, there was no gut-wrenching ending as a jubilant and emotional Demon Deacon team found what may be their best defensive performance of the year and some clutch offensive moments to take down Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers 27-17 to claim the Gasparilla Bowl Championship.
Four-star DL views Tennessee as 'one of my top options' after offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 defensive lineman from North Carolina says he's planning to visit Tennessee again after getting his first SEC offer last week from the Vols.
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson post-Gasparilla Bowl press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media following a Demon Deacon 27-17 victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. Here's the bulk of that press conference in.
Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC's 2023 Recruiting Class
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with the media shortly after noon on Wednesday to discuss the Tar Heels' 2023 signing class and what this group of 20 will add to the program. “We had absolutely no drama, the 20 that we thought we're gonna...
wccbcharlotte.com
Nascar Hall of Famer, Ray Evernham, Laser Focused On A Progam Close To His Heart
MOORESVILLE, NC – Ray Evernham walked away from NASCAR being his full time job in 2008. But the Nascar Hall of Famer is just as busy now working with young adults who are on the autism spectrum. Evernham’s Ignite program helps those young adults build fulfilling lives. “We...
lakenormanpublications.com
Home prices soar in November with drop in new listings
Home prices in November soared from the same month a year ago and from the previous month throughout the Lake Norman area. October’s numbers signified a cooling off of a raging market, but as the calendar turned that trend did not follow. For Lake Norman, the median sales price shot up nearly 29 percent to $629,750, which was a 20 percent hike from October. Denver experienced an even higher year-over-year spike. The median sales price there rose 31.5 percent from November 2021 after a just a 4.2 percent rise in the previous month’s figures.
On the nose: Duke researcher uncovers link between long COVID and loss of smell
A Duke University scientist said he's learned the reason for the loss of smell during long COVID. The discovery comes at a time when COVID sufferers are trying to shake fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath. However, long after some COVID patients walk out of the hospital doors, they're...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
qcitymetro.com
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
WFAE.org
A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture
Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
Over 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reporting over 9,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. According to the company’s outages map. they are working to repair 213 active outages in the area. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to Duke Energy. This is a developing story. Check...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Residents Spending $231/month on utility bills, and $2,115/month on all household bills
As we enter into the thick of winter, a new report has been released that examines how much Americans spend on utility bills (including electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling) each month. The report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, found the following:
These Mecklenburg County luxury homes notched top dollar in November
CHARLOTTE — The Lake Norman-area town of Cornelius was a hot spot for high-end home sales in November. Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in Mecklenburg County that month were recorded there. At the top of the list was a newly built home on Island Forest Drive,...
