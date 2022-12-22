DirecTV's Red Zone channel reportedly facing cancellation

The original NFL Red Zone channel on DirecTV is reportedly in danger of going extinct amid uncertainty over the future of the "Sunday Ticket" package on the carrier.

In recent days it was widely reported that Google's YouTube TV has been in talks with the NFL to purchase the rights to the "Sunday Ticket," long held by the DirecTV.

Faced with the prospect of losing the "Sunday Ticket," DirecTV is likely to cancel its popular Red Zone channel, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

The Red Zone channel has aired on DirecTV since 2005, roughly a decade after the debut of the "Sunday Ticket" on the dish provider. It has been hosted by Andrew Siciliano since its inception.

According to McCarthy, the potential folding of DirecTV's Red Zone channel should have no bearing on NFL Network's RedZone show, which is hosted by Scott Hanson.

DirecTV's loss of the "Sunday Ticket" would mark a major shift after a run of nearly three decades, but it may not be done entirely. According to McCarthy, the provider could still retain the rights to a commercial package for bars and restaurants.

