Hurricane, UT

17-year-old girl collapses and dies at Hurricane treatment facility

By Chin Tung Tan
 3 days ago

HURRICANE, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A 17-year-old girl has died after she reportedly fell sick and collapsed at a treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Hurricane City Police were dispatched along with Hurricane Valley Fire District to the Diamond Ranch Academy , a “therapeutic” treatment facility for troubled teens, on a report of a girl who fell sick and collapsed around 5 p.m.

Salt Lake City mayor issues order to expand homeless shelter capacity after 5 die in extreme cold

A staff member was performing CPR on the girl when officers and fire personnel arrived at the scene, according to the police statement. First responders took over and continued to provide lifesaving measures, but she was later pronounced dead.

Police are working with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Officials said they are unable to provide additional information at the moment.

The female student reportedly wasn't feeling well before collapsing unexpectedly, according to a statement from police A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a treatment center for teens on Tuesday afternoon — the second case at a Utah teen treatment facility this year.  Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities received a call about a teen who had collapsed at Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, the Hurricane City Police Department said in a statement, according to Fox 13 Salt Lake City. School staff were performing CPR when police and...
