ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

No False Advertising! Ana de Armas’ Absence From ‘Yesterday’ Flick Puts Trailers In Legal Spotlight

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMrYy_0jqstLWK00

Yesterday , Universal ’s troubles suddenly weren’t so far away, at least when it comes to Ana de Armas ’ absence from the 2019 Danny Boyle -directed flick Yesterday .

“Universal is correct that trailers involve some creativity and editorial discretion, but this creativity does not outweigh the commercial nature of a trailer,” wrote U.S. District Judge Steven Wilson in a December 20 ruling on the studio’s mainly failed motion to dismiss a potential class action first filed back in January by Paul Michael Rosza and Conor Woulfe.

“At its core, a trailer is an advertisement designed to sell a movie by providing consumers with a preview of the movie,” the federal judge went on to say in the ruling ( read it here ).

Trailer version of the $5 million suit: In July and October of 2021, Maryland-based Woulfe and California-based Rosza saw a trailer for the Himesh Patel -lead rom-com that featured de Armas as a love interest. Both fans soon after rented the film about a musician who wakes up knowing all the Beatles songs in a world where the Beatles never existed. One catch (in a deep voice): de Armas was nowhere to be found in the picture.

The now Blonde actress had been cut from Yesterday entirely.

“I think the audience did not like the fact that his eyes even strayed,” screenwriter Richard Curtis told Cinamablend in 2019 of Patel’s Jack Malik and why de Armas’ character Roxanne, plus the subplot surrounding her, was left on the cutting-room floor.

That may be the artistic and narrative reason, and that’s fair. However, Woulfe and Rosza felt conned by the presence of de Armas in the Yesterday trailer, and didn’t like being taken for suckers. “Defendant’s advertising and promotion of the movie Yesterday is false, misleading, and deceptive,” their January 21 lawsuit declared of Universal.

Despite the Comcast-owned studio and their Munger Tolles and Olson attorneys’ best effort to put the lawsuit in the past, Wilson agreed with a lot of where the plaintiffs and their army of lawyers were coming from.

“In sum, Universal has pointed to no non-commercial speech that could be intertwined with the trailer and, the inextricably intertwined exception to the commercial speech doctrine does not apply,” he wrote Tuesday in an advancement of the matter to discovery and potential class certification. “Thus, because Plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that the trailer is false, commercial speech, Plaintiffs may proceed with their claims without offending the First Amendment.”

Although Wilson also made a point of saying in his ruling that “the Court’s holding is limited to representations as to whether an actress or scene is in the movie, and nothing else,” his ruling could complicate things in the loosey-goosey galaxy of trailers. With this example far from the first time a Hollywood movie trailer has featured someone ultimately not in or barely in a film, or even footage not from the pitched picture, the big picture rub here is that the hyperbole visually, verbally and otherwise of trailers may have to be toned down or risk big bucks liability.

Universal did not respond to request from Deadline for comment on the Yesterday ruling. Typically, Comcast-owned companies put out a standard line of not commenting on litigation when they do respond to questions about litigation. Universal will have to respond to the ramifications of the ruling in court eventually, and then the December 20 decision itself could prove a trailer to a much more epic event.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Stephanie Hsu Talks About The Universal Relatability Of Her Characters In ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Another week, another episode of the Scene 2 Seen podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex, associate editor and film writer at Deadline. On today’s episode is Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Stephanie Hsu. On today’s episode, Hsu and I discuss how she deals with pressure, working with Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, and the universal relatability of her character Joy in Everything, Everywhere All at Once. Just a reminder that the podcast has moved to Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. ET. This change allows for us to prep promotion leading up to the episode debut. There will be other changes...
Deadline

Peter Bart: Prestige Filmmakers Get Personal This Awards Season, But Are Audiences Responding?

Avatar: The Way of Water‘s mega-publicized opening has brought movies back into the conversation, but movie-makers seem to have been lost in the mist. James Cameron’s persona is ablaze across the media but, by contrast, the very personal work of Sam Mendes, James Gray and even Steven Spielberg has done a fade-out in recent weeks. “Cinema is a language that’s about to get lost,” Wim Wenders once predicted at a Cannes Film Festival, but filmmakers keep trying. Witness the likes of Empire of Light (Mendes), Armageddon Time (Gray) or even The Fabelmans (Spielberg), all exploring the efforts of young filmmakers trying...
Deadline

‘Avatar 3’ And ‘Avatar 4’ Scenes Already Shot, Director James Cameron Reveals

As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to blow up worldwide, James Cameron has indicated he’s game-planning far into the future. Writer-director Cameron has told Entertainment Weekly that he’s shot scenes from a proposed Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 concurrently with the recently released sequel. He did so to avoid having the younger cast members age-out. The Way of Water introduces Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast, but is now 18). Because Champion was “growing like a weed,” the second, third,...
ComicBook

Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers

The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Lawsuit Over ‘Yesterday’ Trailer Can Go Ahead, Judge Rules

A lawsuit over Ana de Armas’ appearance in the official trailer for the 2019 movie Yesterday can go ahead, a judge ruled. The promo clip drew attention to the story of failed singer-songwriter Jack Malik, who wakes up to discover that no one remembers the Beatles except him, giving him the chance to pass off the band's work as his own. The trailer features de Armas as a love interest for Malik, played by Himesh Patel. But after polling poorly at previews, the entire subplot was ditched and de Armas – who’s since appeared in No Time to Die and Blonde – isn’t seen in the movie at all.
Deadline

Thom Bell Dies: Grammy-Winning Producer And Architect Of ‘The Sound Of Philadelphia’ Was 79

Thom Bell, who helped to create the soul songs style that became known in the 1960s and 1970s as “The Sound of Philadelphia,” died Thursday in Bellingham, Washington. He was 79 and no cause of death was given. His lawyer, Michael Silver, confirmed the death. Bell, along with fellow producers and songwriters Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, were the forces behind the lush orchestrations that characterized The Sound of Philadelphia. Bell, Gamble, and Huff were known as “The Mighty Three,” working out of a Broad Street building and creating a song factory that dominated the era’s charts and Top 40. Dyanna Williams,...
Deadline

Fox News Ignores Joe Biden’s Christmas Address As POTUS Pleads For Poison Politics To End This Holiday Season

“I sincerely hope this holiday season will drain the poison that has infected our politics, and set us against one another,” an optimistic President Joe Biden said this afternoon in a Christmas address to the nation. However, if the politically nimble Democrat in the White House hoped to break through the echo chamber of our national discourse, Fox News Channel burst that wish. While CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the usual cable suspects carried POTUS’ speech live, the Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet played Scrooge and ignored the whole thing. Focusing on topics like the crisis at the southern border and the...
Collider

'Mayfair Witches': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

As winter slowly sets in, and you feel the cold in your bones, know that it’s not just the season, but the slow drifting of the Mayfair Witches to your home, as they arrive in the new year. Also titled Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the new AMC series is the latest adaptation from author Anne Rice’s novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The series joins the other recent adaptation of Rice’s work on the network, Interview with the Vampire, making this the second television series based on the author’s Immortal Universe. Mayfair Witches aims to focus on the first novel in the series, The Witching Hour, and follows a neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Fielding, who learns that she is the descendant and heiress to an influential family of witches who seem to be haunted by a dark spirit.
Deadline

Charlie Cox Says Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Likely “Won’t Be As Gory” As Netflix Series

Charlie Cox is sharing some details about Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, revealing that the shoot will take up most of the coming year. Cox will be reprising his Matt Murdock/Daredevil character in the Disney+ series, a role he played in the Netflix series, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2018. Cox’s Murdock also was seen in a cameo in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and in a guest-starring role on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. “They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’,” Cox said in an interview with NME. “I said,...
Deadline

New $848M Netflix Studios Monmouth At Former New Jersey Army Base Is A Firm Go; Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Sees “Billions In Economic Output” From 12 Sound Stages – Update

UPDATED with government approval. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state officials have formally approved plans for Netflix to turn the former Fort Monmouth Army base into a state-of-the-art production facility. The streaming giant will invest about $848 million in the redevelopment project, with construction to be completed in two phases over several years. Gov. Murphy said the “transformative investment will serve as a cornerstone in our efforts to create a thriving industry from whole cloth,” adding that the outpost five miles from the Jersey Shore will generate “an entirely new ecosystem” consisting of industry work, housing, hotels and ancillary...
Deadline

Soccer Great Pele’s Condition Deteriorating – Family Thanks Fans For Their Messages

Soccer legend Pele‘s cancer has advanced, and he is currently receiving “elevated care” for kidney and heart issues, according to the AP. An update from his daughter indicates the family is sticking close to the 82-year-old, who is staying at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. They will celebrate Christmas at his bedside. “We, as always, thank you for all the love you show us here in Brazil as well as around the world!” Kely Nascimento said on Instagram. “Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone.” Despite the grave message, the family promised...
Deadline

Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies Of 2022, And ‘Avatar’ Did Not Make The Cut

In what has become an end-of-year tradition, Barack Obama revealed his favorite movies of 2022. The list is, as usual for Obama, weighted toward prestige films. One title that’s not on the list: Avatar: The Way of Water. It could be that Obama simply hasn’t caught James Cameron’s latest. It’s best seen on the big, big screen and such showtimes have been packed, potentially proving a security hassle for the former president. Also missing is another high-quality blockbuster, Wakanda Forever, despite the fact that the original Black Panther made his 2018 list. One blockbuster that made the cut this year: Top...
Deadline

Ronan Vibert Dies: Actor In ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ And ‘The Snowman’ Was 58

Ronan Vibert, a veteran film and television actor who worked with some of the top directors and talent during his long career, died last night at age of 58 after a short illness, according to his management. Vibert grew up in South Wales before gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, and lived most of his life in London. In recent years, he had relocated to Florida. His many films include The Snowman with Michael Fassbender, Saving Mr Banks with Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, Dracula Untold with Luke Evans, Shadow of the Vampire with John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe, The Cat’s Meow, directed...
FLORIDA STATE
tvinsider.com

Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81

Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
wmagazine.com

Dakota Johnson Goes Blonde Like Mom Melanie Griffith For Her Latest Role

Actress Dakota Johnson is known as a sultry brunette, but for her new film Daddio, she was willing to go blonde. Photos of her from Tuesday, December 20, show a new platinum ‘do for America’s favorite nepo baby. She also appears to have possibly gotten a pretty dramatic chop, wearing her hair in a long bob with bangs. Either that, or it’s a good wig.
Deadline

Tory Lanez Guilty In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

A Los Angeles jury has found Grammy-winning rapper Tory Lanez guilty of all charges in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion outside of a house party.  The incident happened as Megan Thee Stallion was leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. Lanez was accused of shooting her in the foot. Chaos erupted in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. A man identified as Lanez’s father yelled at the judge, while spectators wept and yelled “appeal.” Deputies had to quell a melee in the corridor outside the court room. Lanez, wearing a pink coat, pink pants and white turtleneck, sat in stunned...
NME

Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022

Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
Deadline

Deadline

150K+
Followers
41K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy