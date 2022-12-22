Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Local groups distribute holiday meals to seniors, vets
Local nonprofits rallied on Thursday, the eve of the holiday weekend, to pack and send out several hundred meals to veterans and disadvantaged seniors who unfortunately may not have anyone to celebrate with. Since 2009, these Christmas meal deliveries have been the annual act of amity by the Valley Feeding...
House of Ruth Outreach Ministry to host 'Just In Time 4 Christmas' event
House of Ruth Outreach Minstry will be holding its "Just In Time 4 Christmas" outreach event on Friday, Dec 23.
Bakersfield Police Department and KCSO team to donate Christmas baskets
The Bakersfield Police Department partnered with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to hold their Family to Family Christmas Basket Program.
KGET 17
Victory Outreach Bakersfield to hold toy giveaway Wednesday
Victory Outreach spokesperson Eberardo Sanchez joined 17 News to talk about the toy giveaway happening Wednesday at the Victory Outreach Bakersfield campus. Sanchez said Victory Outreach has 1,000 toys for tomorrow’s event. Participants will have to pre-register at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the pre-registration process will help organizers direct children to choose toys by their age category.
Bakersfield Now
Christmas Eve lunch at the Mission at Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Mission at Kern County will be holding a Christmas eve lunch to help others this holiday weekend. The lunch will be on December 24 at 821 East 21st Street, at 11 a.m. To learn more you can go to the Mission at Kern County's...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield rookie MLB player, Boys & Girls Club donate toys to children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — MLB rookie Austin Charles and the Boys & Girls Club of Bakersfield donated toys at a youth center on Niles Street Friday morning. Charles, a Kansas City Royals rookie player was at the giveaway at the Armstrong Youth Center, handing out toys. Charles understands what it means to bring smiles to the kids' faces.
Bakersfield Now
At-risk missing 13-year-old last seen on Christmas: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help in looking for an at-risk 13-year-old. Police said that Jonathan Bustillo, 13, was last seen on December 25th in the 1400 block of Baker Street, near Beale Avenue. Jonathan is described as a 5 foot 3...
Bakersfield Now
Burglary suspect found in ceiling of downtown business: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man suspected of burglary at a business on 21st Street Monday morning was found hiding in the ceiling, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just before 4 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 1500 block of 21st Street regarding a burglary....
Bakersfield Now
Mobile home fire leaves one person dead, another injured in Bakersfield, Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person died and another was injured in a mobile home fire on Saturday, December 24, 2022, according to the Kern County Fire Department. At around 5:17 pm the Kern County Fire Department’s Emergency Communications Center received reports of a house fire in the 6000 block of East Brundage Lane with someone trapped inside.
Bakersfield Now
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Investigating A Double Homicide
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a double homicide. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, near Snowdon Ave. and Old River Road. Two victims were two adult men. They also say they don't have any suspects at the moment.
Police investigating report of fight in SW Bakersfield neighborhood
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a disturbance in a neighborhood near Sing Lum Elementary. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of Coulter Court and Chaney Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight and possibly firearms being involved. Several people have […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help
16 human trafficking victims were rescued in California after one of them escaped a home where they were being held captive and banged on a neighbor's door.
Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
KMPH.com
3-striker sentenced to life in prison by Tulare County judge
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Tulare County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a third strike under California's Three Strikes Law. Tulare police were called to reports of a man with a gun at an apartment complex around midnight on Nov. 15, 2018.
Bakersfield Now
Neighbor shares what they saw while human trafficking was happening
KBAK/KBFX — “There was like 10 or 12 cops on Niles [Street] and I kind of got scared so I had to come back and stay there, the whole day over here, but ever since that day I don’t want to go out," said Cristian Castillo. Castillo...
Bakersfield Now
Ex-gang member sentenced 5 years, 5 months to prison in $25M EDD fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An ex-gang member and former Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate pleaded guilty and was sentenced five years, five months to prison for his role in a $25 million COVID-19 unemployment insurance fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daryol Richmond, 31, is one...
Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions
Back in 2020, the state of California passed a measure to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. In November voters went to the polls to uphold it. Now, that ban goes into effect.
Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
