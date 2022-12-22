Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Buckle up everyone, we're in for a very bumpy weather ride heading into the holiday weekend. WNY will be in the path of a disruptive Winter storm heading into Friday and Saturday. A Blizzard Warning has now been issued for Orleans and Genesee Counties from Friday morning through Sunday morning. For Monroe and Wyoming Counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the same time frame. Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for a similar period of time.

ORLEANS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO