Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Helping those battling addiction get into the holiday spirit
Rochester, N.Y. — A Christmas celebration party was hosted by the Reentry & Community Development Center on Saturday. The organization that hosted the event is a black-led non-profit dedicated to helping men and women that have been recently released from custody - who are struggling with addiction. Attendees were...
13 WHAM
Peluso appointed RCSD superintendent
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District Board of Education appointed Carmine Peluso as the district's superintendent Thursday. The board held a press conference following a special emergency meeting, announcing Peluso's promotion from interim superintendent. Peluso has led the district since August, when Lesli Myers-Small left. Peluso has...
13 WHAM
Santa visits CP Rochester and Golisano Autism Center
Henrietta N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at CP Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit, visiting with kids in the Augustin Children's Center Preschool Program.
13 WHAM
Iron Smoke Distillery welcoming the holidays with fundraisers and Claudia Hoyser
Fairport, NY — If you are looking for the best music and whiskey this holiday season, you do not have to go much further than Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport. The venue opened in 2011 and quickly became the best place to catch a show and a cocktail. This...
13 WHAM
ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
13 WHAM
RPD, Save Rochester deliver toys, food to families impacted by gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Sharing the true spirit of giving in Rochester. On Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department teamed up with Save Rochester to deliver toys and food to family members of victims of gun violence. Last week, the folks at Save Rochester wrapped the toys rang bells at Lori’s...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: 8-year-old's generous donation
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Julia Linn. She's 8 years old and raised $450 through her lemonade stand, earning money by doing chores. The Bright Spot is that she donated the money to Golisano Children's Hospital. Julia lost her 4-year-old cousin to cancer and wanted to...
13 WHAM
Fallen West Webster firefighters remembered 10 years later
Webster, N.Y. — Photos, newspaper articles and memories of Tomasz Kaczowka, 19, and Mike Chiapperini, 43, fill the remembrance room at the West Webster Fire Department. The two volunteers were shot and killed 10 years ago on Christmas Eve, when a man shot at them while they responded to a fire on Lake Road.
13 WHAM
Rochester businesses adjust as boil-water advisory complicates operations
Rochester, N.Y. — Some businesses in the city had to close Thursday due to a water main break that led to a boil-water advisory, while others that were able to open found ways to make the best out of bad situation. "It is just unfortunate," said Erica Abbott, manager...
13 WHAM
Remembering those lost on Christmas Eve
Webster, N.Y. — This Christmas Eve marks 10 years since the ambush that claimed the lives of two West Webster firefighters and left two other injured. On Saturday, the department marked the day with a memorial. Members of the Webster Fire Department and residents visited the memorial, Silis Stathopoulos.
13 WHAM
Canceled flights at Rochester airport, travel advisories on the roads during winter storm
The winter storm interrupted many plans for holiday travel. A travel advisory is in place in Monroe County and many surrounding counties. Many flights were canceled across the country. In Rochester, by Friday evening, no flights were coming in or out. Cancellations were already starting to decorate the list of...
13 WHAM
Rochester City School District cancels school for Thursday due to water main break
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District has announced schools and buildings will be closed on Thursday due to the water main break impacting much of the city. All school-related activities are also canceled. Rochester City School District staff are not expected to report. No transportation will be...
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village wraps up festivities early due to weather
Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village has finished up its festivities a day early due to the dangerous weather advisories coming to Rochester this weekend. Santa even made an appearance on Thursday before his final preparation to the North Pole. He is heading back just in time, and hopefully...
13 WHAM
Brutal stretch of cold, wind, and snow for the holiday weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Buckle up everyone, we're in for a very bumpy weather ride heading into the holiday weekend. WNY will be in the path of a disruptive Winter storm heading into Friday and Saturday. A Blizzard Warning has now been issued for Orleans and Genesee Counties from Friday morning through Sunday morning. For Monroe and Wyoming Counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the same time frame. Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for a similar period of time.
13 WHAM
Ex-Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee disputes charges
Rochester, N.Y. — Gregory Bodine started his job at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center 11 months ago. He said he took pride in building good rapport with the juveniles he was supervising, even referring to some of them as "Nephew." "They called me 'Unc,'" Bodine said. "Every kid...
13 WHAM
Town of Brighton sues energy company for millions
Brighton, N.Y. — It's a sustainable energy showdown in Brighton. Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the town is suing so-called renewable energy company Source Power, which he said cost 10,000 Brighton customers more than $1 million in just six months. "In June of this year, June of 2022, without...
13 WHAM
Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY
Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
13 WHAM
Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
13 WHAM
Thruway closes in Western New York amid winter storm
The New York State Thruway is now closed to all traffic between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line. The closure is in effect from Exit 46 (Interstate 390) to the state border in both directions. The Thruway had already banned tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, and later commercial...
13 WHAM
Winter weather could impact holiday deliveries
Rochester, N.Y. — The wintry mix expected to hit most of the U.S. could have an impact on those last-minute holiday deliveries. Major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and the Post Office all say they're monitoring the weather and forecasts closely, as the arctic front expected to hit a large portion of the country moves in.
Comments / 0