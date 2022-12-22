ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Helping those battling addiction get into the holiday spirit

Rochester, N.Y. — A Christmas celebration party was hosted by the Reentry & Community Development Center on Saturday. The organization that hosted the event is a black-led non-profit dedicated to helping men and women that have been recently released from custody - who are struggling with addiction. Attendees were...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Peluso appointed RCSD superintendent

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District Board of Education appointed Carmine Peluso as the district's superintendent Thursday. The board held a press conference following a special emergency meeting, announcing Peluso's promotion from interim superintendent. Peluso has led the district since August, when Lesli Myers-Small left. Peluso has...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Santa visits CP Rochester and Golisano Autism Center

Henrietta N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at CP Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit, visiting with kids in the Augustin Children's Center Preschool Program.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway

Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: 8-year-old's generous donation

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Julia Linn. She's 8 years old and raised $450 through her lemonade stand, earning money by doing chores. The Bright Spot is that she donated the money to Golisano Children's Hospital. Julia lost her 4-year-old cousin to cancer and wanted to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fallen West Webster firefighters remembered 10 years later

Webster, N.Y. — Photos, newspaper articles and memories of Tomasz Kaczowka, 19, and Mike Chiapperini, 43, fill the remembrance room at the West Webster Fire Department. The two volunteers were shot and killed 10 years ago on Christmas Eve, when a man shot at them while they responded to a fire on Lake Road.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Remembering those lost on Christmas Eve

Webster, N.Y. — This Christmas Eve marks 10 years since the ambush that claimed the lives of two West Webster firefighters and left two other injured. On Saturday, the department marked the day with a memorial. Members of the Webster Fire Department and residents visited the memorial, Silis Stathopoulos.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Roc Holiday Village wraps up festivities early due to weather

Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village has finished up its festivities a day early due to the dangerous weather advisories coming to Rochester this weekend. Santa even made an appearance on Thursday before his final preparation to the North Pole. He is heading back just in time, and hopefully...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Brutal stretch of cold, wind, and snow for the holiday weekend

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Buckle up everyone, we're in for a very bumpy weather ride heading into the holiday weekend. WNY will be in the path of a disruptive Winter storm heading into Friday and Saturday. A Blizzard Warning has now been issued for Orleans and Genesee Counties from Friday morning through Sunday morning. For Monroe and Wyoming Counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the same time frame. Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for a similar period of time.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Town of Brighton sues energy company for millions

Brighton, N.Y. — It's a sustainable energy showdown in Brighton. Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the town is suing so-called renewable energy company Source Power, which he said cost 10,000 Brighton customers more than $1 million in just six months. "In June of this year, June of 2022, without...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY

Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Thruway closes in Western New York amid winter storm

The New York State Thruway is now closed to all traffic between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line. The closure is in effect from Exit 46 (Interstate 390) to the state border in both directions. The Thruway had already banned tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, and later commercial...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Winter weather could impact holiday deliveries

Rochester, N.Y. — The wintry mix expected to hit most of the U.S. could have an impact on those last-minute holiday deliveries. Major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and the Post Office all say they're monitoring the weather and forecasts closely, as the arctic front expected to hit a large portion of the country moves in.
HENRIETTA, NY

