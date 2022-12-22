Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should TryTed RiversOyster Bay, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
Health Experts Spread Holiday CheerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
Town Council member Hilary Ormond said during the legislative body’s Dec. 14 meeting that she and Councilman Tom Butterworth are looking at an ordinance that will allow for creation of an Affordable Housing Committee “and hope to have a proposal in January.”. ***. New Canaan Police Chief Leon...
hamlethub.com
For sale in Redding: iconic mansion built for Mark Twain, new price!
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: James Howard Bailey House
The first known structure built where 17 St. John Place now stands was, of all things, an observatory. This structure was built sometime in the mid 1800s by Dr. Samuel St. John, who used the space not only to gaze at the stars but also as a library and a classroom. Circa 1900, the observatory was converted into a photography studio by William Weed. (This history was covered in a previous Now & Then article on the Second Congregational House.) The observatory was still standing in 1916, when the property was sold to Katherine Warren, who seems to have lived in the building.
darientimes.com
54 acres of undeveloped land in Greenwich owned by Rockefeller family on sale for $21M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Owned by the Rockefeller family for over 100 years, a 54-acre plot of undeveloped land located at 181 Glenville Road in Greenwich has hit the market for $21,500,000. The land is zoned for residential development, however, the town of...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
PHOTOS: $2.4M picturesque private island for sale in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed about living a secluded lifestyle, away from any neighbors with nothing but the sea around you? Look no further than Belden Island in Branford. The magical retreat is the ultimate vacation home with a $2.49 million price tag. The private island includes 1.04 acres in the Thimble […]
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village
This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
7 of the Best Restaurant Happy Hours in Greater Danbury
Sometimes, dinner at one of your favorite restaurants can be surprisingly expensive. If the two of you each order an appetizer, entrée, a couple of cocktails, and dessert, the bill for you and your dining partner could total between $100 to $150. If you and your partner can't or...
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
Bedford, NY, ‘set to approve’ Richard Gere’s cell tower plan at luxe hotel as residents fume
A proposal by Richard Gere to put a 130-foot cellphone tower on the grounds of his hotel in ritzy Bedford, NY, appears to be headed for approval after a town board meeting Monday, furious residents told The Post. The “Pretty Woman” actor, who co-owns the eight-room Bedford Post Inn with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, has offered land on their 14-acre estate for the tower, which would fill service gaps for emergency responders in the town. Now, the site’s executive chef, Roxanne Spruance, who co-owns the hotel’s Michelin-rated bistro, The Barn, is accusing the Bedford Planning Board of ramming through his...
New Hires: Fairfield County Town Swears In 2 New Police Officers
Two new police officers will soon begin serving the community in one Fairfield County town, including one with ties to Northern Westchester County. The two new hires were sworn into the New Canaan Police Department on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m., according to an announcement from the depa…
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
CT Burger Joint Closing Location After 10 Years In Business
A Connecticut restaurant that offers craft beers and gourmet hamburgers will soon close for good.Prime 16 announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that it will close its location in the New Haven County town of Orange at the end of December. "We want to let you know that we will not be renewin…
newcanaanite.com
Christmas Eve Caroling at God’s Acre: Song List and Lyrics
Christmas caroling at God’s Acre—a beloved local tradition that dates back to 1916 and was started by the Civic League, according to the historical record—will start at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. What follows is a lyrics list and order of songs from the terrific New Canaan...
Galleria at White Plains mall closing for good
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Once upon a time, the Galleria at White Plains mall was one of the largest in the region and one of the most profitable in the country. But that time has come and gone.The mall is closing its doors for good. It was big news in 1980 when the huge shopping mall opened in the middle of downtown White Plains - a so-called "mega block" urban renewal project that presented a cold and imposing facade to the streetscape. "At the time, it was felt to be the thing to do. It's outlived its usefulness which is evidenced by...
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Man Pulled From The Water
2022-12-21@6:35pm–#Stratford News: A man was pulled from people nearby outside of Out Riggers at 605 Broad Street. First responders are currently looking for the man’s dog which has been heard barking. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
Bedford residents upset about proposed cell phone tower location, Richard Gere dragged into the mix
There's a battle brewing over a cell phone tower in Westchester County and actor Richard Gere is in the middle of it.
Comments / 0