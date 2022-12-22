The first known structure built where 17 St. John Place now stands was, of all things, an observatory. This structure was built sometime in the mid 1800s by Dr. Samuel St. John, who used the space not only to gaze at the stars but also as a library and a classroom. Circa 1900, the observatory was converted into a photography studio by William Weed. (This history was covered in a previous Now & Then article on the Second Congregational House.) The observatory was still standing in 1916, when the property was sold to Katherine Warren, who seems to have lived in the building.

