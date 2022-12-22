ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Pirates grind out 60-49 win over High Point

By Grady Dillon, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQsLK_0jqsseuy00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Brandon Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season as East Carolina defeated High Point 60-49 on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum.

Ezra Ausar added 15 points for the Pirates (9-4) who reached nine wins to conclude non-conference play for the second consecutive season. Javon Small finished with an impressive stat line of 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jaden House led the Panthers (8-4) with 17 points.

Both teams struggled to find any offense in the early stages of the first half as both teams combined for only three field goals in the first five minutes. ECU would break the game open with an 11-0 run to take a 16-5 lead halfway through the first half. The Pirates would maintain control in the first half as High Point would get no closer than seven and ECU headed into the half with a 32-18 lead.

The Panthers would come out of the half on the attack, going a 10-2 run to cut the Pirates’ lead to six. ECU would respond with a 14-4 run to increase their lead back to double digits and cruise to their ninth win of the season.

ECU outscored High Point on the fast break 26-11 and the Pirates never allowed their opponent to take a lead for the second straight game.

Up Next
The Pirates start conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. against Temple at Minges Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

High Five: Norman catches, shoots and runs

Washington High School senior Christian Norman was a receiver on the football team, starts for the basketball team and competes in four track events. The Washington native didn’t play football until high school, but hopes to continue his career in college. How did you discover football after not playing...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Joyner, ECU women hold off Hampton, 64-60

HAMPTON, Va. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team defeated the Hampton Lady Pirates, 64-60, on Wednesday at the Hampton Convocation Center. Former Farmville Central High School star Amiya Joyner starred in the tight, physical ballgame which saw the Pirates lead for only six minutes. The game was an adventurous one which saw a pair […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates arrive, begin preps for Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football team is in Birmingham, Ala., for Tuesday’s Birmingham Bowl with Coastal Carolina. The Pirates arrived around 3 p.m. with a police escort to the hotel. The team took a charter flight out of Kinston Friday afternoon and are now setting up what will be home base […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT Sports Talk: Last-minute sports Christmas gifts, end of high school football, ECU headed to Birmingham

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Nine On Your Side Sports Talk podcast is here to save you with last-minute sports Christmas gift ideas. It’s one of the features of our latest podcast. The podcast also features an interview with NCPreps.com publisher Deana King. She talks about the recently completed football season, the high school football […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FanSided

Leaky Black makes UNC basketball program history

On Wednesday night, Leaky Black accomplished something that no other player in UNC basketball program history has done before. We often talk about how Leaky Black doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but does so much for the UNC basketball program that should be appreciated. Night in and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Bacot scores 26, UNC beats Michigan at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 Wednesday night.  Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina.  The Tar Heels (9-4), who were […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
NEW BERN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Grifton to get first grocery store since 2019

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Pride Grocery Store will open in Grifton today. The store is located on the corner of Gordon and Queen Streets. It’s scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Grifton has been without a grocery store since 2019 after flooding issues forced previous stores to...
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy