Pirates grind out 60-49 win over High Point

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Brandon Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season as East Carolina defeated High Point 60-49 on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum.

Ezra Ausar added 15 points for the Pirates (9-4) who reached nine wins to conclude non-conference play for the second consecutive season. Javon Small finished with an impressive stat line of 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jaden House led the Panthers (8-4) with 17 points.

Both teams struggled to find any offense in the early stages of the first half as both teams combined for only three field goals in the first five minutes. ECU would break the game open with an 11-0 run to take a 16-5 lead halfway through the first half. The Pirates would maintain control in the first half as High Point would get no closer than seven and ECU headed into the half with a 32-18 lead.

The Panthers would come out of the half on the attack, going a 10-2 run to cut the Pirates’ lead to six. ECU would respond with a 14-4 run to increase their lead back to double digits and cruise to their ninth win of the season.

ECU outscored High Point on the fast break 26-11 and the Pirates never allowed their opponent to take a lead for the second straight game.

Up Next

The Pirates start conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. against Temple at Minges Coliseum.

