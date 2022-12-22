ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets. And yes, there will be some snow by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville prepares for winter weather and 'bone-chilling' temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they are expecting "bone-chilling" temperatures this week, as arctic air approaches East Tennessee. It's bringing temperatures in the single digits and snow and is expected to impact the city Thursday night into Friday morning. The city's Public Service Department also said they are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How to protect your pets during winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold weather is expected for most of East Tennessee this weekend, and officials at Young-Williams said our pets could get as cold as we do. Laura Hunter with Young-Williams said the best thing to do is keep animals inside this weekend. “If we have icy conditions,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
