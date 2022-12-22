Read full article on original website
WBIR
Here are some available warming shelters during the cold weather
So many people across Knoxville are reaching out to help those needing shelter during the extreme cold. Here are some places that are offering shelter.
Cocke County EMA prepares for arctic cold front, taking lessons from 2020 Christmas Eve snowstorm
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are taking measures to make sure the county is ready for extreme cold and snow forecasted to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. They said they activated the "emergency operations center" which will help them respond to...
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Here's how to prepare your car for single-digit temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freezing temperatures are on their way to East Tennessee, and people should not wait until the cold arrives to make sure their cars are ready. An auto mechanic said they should prepare ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are able to withstand the cold.
wvlt.tv
First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets. And yes, there will be some snow by...
WBIR
A 'warm respite' | Knoxville opens emergency warming tent for unsheltered people
Multiple agencies working to manage an emergency warming tent on Broadway. They are trying to get people off the streets and help them stay warm amid extreme weather.
Report: $7 million blaze in downtown Gatlinburg spread after man started 'warming' fire
The fire that destroyed a downtown Gatlinburg commercial center in October started in the same vacant shop where a man's burned body was found, a Gatlinburg Fire Department investigative report states. It's likely that fire victim Joe Martin Bates set the "warming fire" inside the empty suite in the rear...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
Power outages possible Friday morning, here’s how to report an outage near you
With bitterly cold weather and dangerous wind chills expected in East Tennessee Friday, along with some precipitation possible Thursday night and into Friday, there is a perfect combination for residents to potentially experience power outages.
Knoxville prepares for winter weather and 'bone-chilling' temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they are expecting "bone-chilling" temperatures this week, as arctic air approaches East Tennessee. It's bringing temperatures in the single digits and snow and is expected to impact the city Thursday night into Friday morning. The city's Public Service Department also said they are...
wvlt.tv
How to protect your pets during winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold weather is expected for most of East Tennessee this weekend, and officials at Young-Williams said our pets could get as cold as we do. Laura Hunter with Young-Williams said the best thing to do is keep animals inside this weekend. “If we have icy conditions,...
TN Emergency Management Plan activated amid artic blast
With the state mired in freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chill values, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency's current activation status is at a Level 3-State of Emergency.
KCSO: One teenager dead after car struck utility pole on Charlton Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old passenger died in a car crash around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Three teenagers were in the car driving on Charlton Road when it struck a utility pole and caused it to overturn on the side of the street, according to the report.
wvlt.tv
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
wvlt.tv
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
WBIR
Rural Metro: Dog dead in house fire in North Knoxville
Around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Rural Metro responded to a fire on Rothmoor Drive. When fire crews got there, the home was already engulfed in flames.
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
Resident loses dog, home in Halls fire days before Christmas
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Halls Thursday morning according to a tweet from Rural Metro Fire.
