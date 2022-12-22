ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
People

See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million

"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," listing agent Eric Rojany tells PEOPLE The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million.   Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August.  "Well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Son, 1, Inheriting Star’s $550,000 Estate: ‘It’s What He’d Want’ (Exclusive Details)

It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.
PALMDALE, CA
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 on Netflix, Where Lily Collins Is Back With a Bang (and Bangs)

Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! After surviving early criticism and warranted fun-poking, Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated series returns for a third season on Netflix with newfound confidence and the same amalgamation of chaos and joie de vivre we crave. When we last left Emily, she had to decide if she was staying at Savoir and heading home to Chicago or joining Sylvie’s new company and fully committing to a life in Paris. Will Emily sort out her professional, personal, and love life in these new 10 episodes? Or are we ending on another massive cliffhanger?
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Conrad Says His Death ‘Was The Worst Day Of My Life’

A bittersweet occasion. Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel Conrad, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 7, to observe her shared 35th birthday with the late popstar in a heartrending post. “I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes,” she began in the caption. “While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart. Angel went on to remember the death of her sister Leslie Carter at age 25 in 2012, and Aaron’s death on November 5. “And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling,” she continued. “This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone.”
People

Noah Centineo Is Speechless Rewatching His First On-Screen Kiss — Featuring a Shaggy Justin Bieber Mop

The Recruit star revisited his coming-of-age moment on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night Noah Centineo is looking back at his first on-screen kiss — and the Justin Bieber-like hair he sported for the occasion! During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, The Recruit star, 26, was seemingly surprised when the host played a clip featuring his coming-of-age moment. "No! No!" the actor said, laughing and looking embarrassed after Corden, 44, began playing the clip that producers had "tracked...
The Hollywood Gossip

Stephanie Bissonnette, Mean Girls Star and Broadway Actress, Dead at 32

Very sad news today out of the entertainment world:. Stephanie Bissonnette, a dance teacher and choreographer who starred in the Broadway version of Mean Girls, has passed away following a long battle with brain cancer. She was 32 years old. “Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns...
SheKnows

Wowza! Days of Our Lives Pops for a ‘Million Dollar’ Guest Star to Consult With [Spoiler]

Days of Our Lives viewers are going to see a new but familiar face arrive in Salem on Friday, May 12, 2023. People has learned exclusively that Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg was asked to appear on the Peacock soap. Though his character details are being kept under wraps, fans of the Bravo reality show know that Flagg is a sassy, cut-throat realtor who has no trouble facing off with his competitors so we’re sure he can hold his own.

