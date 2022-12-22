Read full article on original website
Related
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million
"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," listing agent Eric Rojany tells PEOPLE The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million. Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August. "Well...
Are Kirsten Vangsness And Adam Rodriguez From Criminal Minds: Evolution Friends In Real Life? – Exclusive
On "Criminal Minds," Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez have a fun but complicated relationship. At the end of Season 15, which aired on CBS in 2020, the pair — played by Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez — were on the cusp of dating after years of frenemy flirting.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter's Twin Celebrates Birthday after His Death: 'Like a Piece of My Soul Is Gone'
With Aaron Carter gone, his twin, Angel Carter, had to celebrate their birthday alone for the first time in her life, and she shared a heartbreaking post about her last conversation with the singer. "I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today...
Aaron Carter’s Son, 1, Inheriting Star’s $550,000 Estate: ‘It’s What He’d Want’ (Exclusive Details)
It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 on Netflix, Where Lily Collins Is Back With a Bang (and Bangs)
Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! After surviving early criticism and warranted fun-poking, Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated series returns for a third season on Netflix with newfound confidence and the same amalgamation of chaos and joie de vivre we crave. When we last left Emily, she had to decide if she was staying at Savoir and heading home to Chicago or joining Sylvie’s new company and fully committing to a life in Paris. Will Emily sort out her professional, personal, and love life in these new 10 episodes? Or are we ending on another massive cliffhanger?
Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Conrad Says His Death ‘Was The Worst Day Of My Life’
A bittersweet occasion. Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel Conrad, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 7, to observe her shared 35th birthday with the late popstar in a heartrending post. “I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes,” she began in the caption. “While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart. Angel went on to remember the death of her sister Leslie Carter at age 25 in 2012, and Aaron’s death on November 5. “And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling,” she continued. “This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone.”
Noah Centineo Is Speechless Rewatching His First On-Screen Kiss — Featuring a Shaggy Justin Bieber Mop
The Recruit star revisited his coming-of-age moment on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night Noah Centineo is looking back at his first on-screen kiss — and the Justin Bieber-like hair he sported for the occasion! During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, The Recruit star, 26, was seemingly surprised when the host played a clip featuring his coming-of-age moment. "No! No!" the actor said, laughing and looking embarrassed after Corden, 44, began playing the clip that producers had "tracked...
Jim Parsons And Ben Aldridge Reflect On The Real-Life Love Story Behind ‘Spoiler Alert’
The tearjerker romance is an adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed 2017 memoir.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephanie Bissonnette, Mean Girls Star and Broadway Actress, Dead at 32
Very sad news today out of the entertainment world:. Stephanie Bissonnette, a dance teacher and choreographer who starred in the Broadway version of Mean Girls, has passed away following a long battle with brain cancer. She was 32 years old. “Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns...
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry shares the heartbreaking reason he doesn’t re-watch ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry may have starred in 10 seasons of “Friends,” but he doesn’t watch the show today. Perry, 53, played Chandler Bing in the beloved NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004. In an interview last month with radio host Tom Power in Toronto, Perry explained that it’s...
Did Tyler actually like Wednesday?
Did Tyler actually like Wednesday, or was the whole thing an act? Here's what you need to know.
tvinsider.com
Watch Mayim Bialik’s Emotional Tribute to ‘Call Me Kat’ Co-Star Leslie Jordan (VIDEO)
Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has paid tribute to her former co-star Leslie Jordan, whose final episode on the hit sitcom aired on Thursday, December 1. And she has also revealed that there is still more to come for his character’s storyline in the sitcom. Jordan, who sadly...
SheKnows
Wowza! Days of Our Lives Pops for a ‘Million Dollar’ Guest Star to Consult With [Spoiler]
Days of Our Lives viewers are going to see a new but familiar face arrive in Salem on Friday, May 12, 2023. People has learned exclusively that Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg was asked to appear on the Peacock soap. Though his character details are being kept under wraps, fans of the Bravo reality show know that Flagg is a sassy, cut-throat realtor who has no trouble facing off with his competitors so we’re sure he can hold his own.
Comments / 0