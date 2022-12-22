A bittersweet occasion. Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel Conrad, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 7, to observe her shared 35th birthday with the late popstar in a heartrending post. “I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes,” she began in the caption. “While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart. Angel went on to remember the death of her sister Leslie Carter at age 25 in 2012, and Aaron’s death on November 5. “And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling,” she continued. “This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone.”

17 DAYS AGO