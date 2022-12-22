Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Related
WacoTrib.com
Maine Digest
US BULLETS IN BEDROOM — After a shooting at a Portland park late Wednesday, bullets were found inside a home in Portland, including in the bedroom where a 1-year-old child sleeps, police said. UPCOMING. LOCALIZATION:. BROADBAND MAP-LOCALIZE IT — States are racing against a deadline to challenge the map...
WacoTrib.com
New Hampshire Digest
Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Hampshire stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Hampshire and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome...
WacoTrib.com
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
WacoTrib.com
OH--Ohio Digest, 130pm update, OH
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Ohio stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Ohio and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
WacoTrib.com
Alaska Digest, 1pm update
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Alaska stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Alaska and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. December 18, 2022. Editorial: Infrastructure law shows compromise is still possible, and SC benefits from it. A year after President Joe Biden signed the long-elusive bipartisan infrastructure bill, we have more clarity about how it will affect South Carolina, and its impact promises to be significant indeed: About $2.3 billion in investment on more than 90 projects, from roads to clean water to airports to sea ports, already has been announced, and there is more to come.
WacoTrib.com
PA--Pennsylvania Digest, 130pm update, PA
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Pennsylvania stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Pennsylvania and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
WacoTrib.com
NJ--New Jersey Digest, 130pm update, NJ
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Jersey stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Jersey and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should...
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky gov warns motorists to avoid section of snowy I-71
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of Interstate 71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. “We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during...
WacoTrib.com
NY governor nominates Hector LaSalle as state's chief judge
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York's highest court on Thursday, which would make him the most powerful judge in the state and the first Latino to hold the position. If confirmed by the state...
WacoTrib.com
Noem appoints new health secretary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state's Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week. The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Frankort State Journal. December 20, 2022. Editorial: Graham makes history as first Black caucus leader. When the legislature convenes for its regular session next month, one of Franklin County’s own will be the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, was elected to the position by the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus on Friday.
WacoTrib.com
New Jersey, Michigan to offer joint online poker play Jan. 1
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against each other starting Jan. 1 as a long-sought effort by gambling companies and their regulators to expand interstate play takes effect. PokerStars will combine player pools in the two states.
WacoTrib.com
Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm and activated the state's National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said...
WacoTrib.com
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Cullman Times. December 21, 2022. A few days ago in these pages we wrote a stern reminder about the perils of drinking and driving — during the holidays and beyond (Dec. 17, “A holiday reminder not to drink and drive,” https://tinyurl.com/yxv2swe4). But because we recognize that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — prescription or otherwise — is only one issue threatening safety during the holiday travel period between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, we continue the mini-series here with sound advice from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WacoTrib.com
Owners of destroyed cafe at Homestead Heritage plan to rebuild
Partners in the popular Cafe Homestead at the Homestead Heritage community near Gholson were making plans Friday to rebuild after an early morning blaze destroyed the handmade log building. By late morning, only the stone chimney and two or three vertical beams were left standing, the rest of the structure...
Comments / 0