ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

How to protect your pipes, sprinklers in upcoming cold weather

TAMPA, Fla. — As a strong cold front is making its way toward the Tampa Bay area in the coming days, now's the time to make preparations around the house to protect your belongings. When temperatures drop, there's the possibility that your pipes and sprinklers will freeze – which...
TAMPA, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Toho Water Authority issues reminder about water pipes during freezing temperatures

Prior to the expected below freezing temperatures Toho Water Authority (Toho) would like to remind customers that, when temperatures reach levels of 32 degrees Fahrenheit and below, you should take precautions to prevent water pipes from freezing. The temperature does not drop below freezing very often in Central Florida, but,...
WCJB

UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Wichman is an expert at UF IFAS and assistant director of Florida Friendly Landscaping. He said a hard freeze is whenever temperatures are below 28 degrees for multiple hours. These are conditions that we will experience here in North Central Florida this weekend. The type...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Is it time to cover my plants for the cold weather?

TAMPA, Fla. — As snow, ice and Arctic air begin to sweep across the country, the Tampa Bay area is preparing for a cold snap of its own. Freeze watches are in place for most Tampa Bay area counties for Friday night into Saturday morning. And below-freezing temperatures don't exactly agree with our tropical Florida plants.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida freeze: Preparing your pipes for the cold

When freezing temperatures make it all the way to Central Florida, the last thing you want to be dealing with is a busted pipe. Plumbers say you can keep water running at a light trickle, but they also advise insulating outdoor pipes of valves.
FLORIDA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

Personal Finance Daily: Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash and why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash. In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Local farmers prepare for dropping temps across the Sunshine State

DELAND, Fla. — Temperatures across Florida are expected to drop Christmas weekend. It's not the holiday gift farmers were hoping for as they worry about saving their crop from freezing. Farmers are using this week to prepare. What You Need To Know. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy